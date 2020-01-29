This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 January, 2020
The Candidate Podcast: Brendan Howlin answers your election questions

The Candidate puts TheJournal.ie readers’ questions to the party leaders.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 7:23 AM
GENERAL ELECTION 2020 LAB 02 Source: Sam Boal

AS THE COUNTDOWN to election day on 8 February continues, we now know more about the policies of parties with the release of manifestos.

The Candidate podcast brings TheJournal.ie readers closer to the party leaders, giving you a chance to find out more about what they stand for before we go to the polls in just under two weeks time. 

For our second The Candidate podcast, Political Correspondent Christina Finn sat down with Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin.

But, this is a podcast with a twist.

We wanted to make sure that your voices were heard and so we asked you to put your questions to the Labour leader, in the form of a WhatsApp recording.

We got lots of questions about housing, taxation, Labour’s role in the austerity years, and whether the party will consider an alliance with Sinn Féin?

Listen to the latest episode of The Candidate here or below. 

The Candidate is presented by Christina Finn, produced and edited by Laura Byrne and Nicky Ryan. 

Thanks to everyone who got involved and sent in their questions. 

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

