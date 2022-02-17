#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 17 February 2022
Former Irish rugby international accused of stealing €500k from bank to face trial in 2024

Brendan Mullin earned 55 caps for Ireland between 1984 and 1995 and made appearances at three Rugby World Cups.

By Brion Hoban Thursday 17 Feb 2022, 3:04 PM
A TRIAL DATE has been fixed for a former Irish rugby international accused of stealing over €500,000 from Bank of Ireland.

Brendan Mullin (58) of Stillorgan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4, appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today on a new mention date.

Mr Mullin was sent forward by Dublin District Court facing nine charges of theft, five charges of false accounting and one charge of deception, all relating to Bank of Ireland, Mespil Road, Dublin on dates between July 2011 and March 2013.

Brendan Grehan SC, defending Mr Mullin, asked the court to fix a trial date and said the trial would last approximately three weeks.

Judge Melanie Greally fixed the trial for May 7, 2024, and remanded Mr Mullin on continuing bail to that date.

Mr Mullin earned 55 caps for Ireland between 1984 and 1995 and made appearances at three Rugby World Cups.

Brion Hoban

