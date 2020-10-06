#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 6 October 2020
London police launch investigation after man, woman and child found dead in house

It is thought all three people were known to each other.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 12:57 PM
The Clayponds Lane area of Brentford.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

POLICE IN LONDON have launched an investigation following the deaths of three people in the Brentford area of the English capital.

At around 1am this morning, officers forced entry to a residential address in Clayponds Lane, following concerns for the welfare of the occupants.

Inside the address, officers discovered the bodies of a woman, believed to be aged in her 30s, and a boy, believed to be aged three-years-old.

A man was found suffering stab injuries. London Ambulance Service attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene. It is thought all three people were known to each other.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are underway to inform all next of kin. Post mortem examinations will be scheduled for all three people in due course. Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating. At this early stage, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

