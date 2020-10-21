#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 21 October 2020
Breonna Taylor ‘didn’t deserve to die’, says police officer who shot her

Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly has given his first media interviews since the 26-year-old’s death.

By Press Association Wednesday 21 Oct 2020, 10:40 PM
Breonna Taylor was shot five times and died at the scene
Image: Darron Cummings via PA Images
Image: Darron Cummings via PA Images

A LOUISVILLE POLICE officer who shot Breonna Taylor after he was wounded by her boyfriend has said she “didn’t deserve to die”.

Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly said the 26-year-old emergency medical worker who was roused from her bed by police serving a drugs warrant “didn’t do anything to deserve a death sentence”.

He has spoken to ABC News and the Louisville Courier Journal, his first media interviews on the shooting that sparked weeks of protests in the city.

Mattingly said he and his fellow officers had gone to Taylor’s flat to serve a warrant in a drug case that targeted her ex-boyfriend and had to defend themselves once they were fired at.

“You want to do the right thing,” Mattingly said.

“You want to be the one who is protecting, not up here looking to do any damage to anybody’s family.

“That’s not anybody’s desire that I’ve worked with.”

The sergeant and another officer, Myles Cosgrove, fired into the apartment’s front entry after Taylor’s new boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot Mattingly in the leg.

Walker said he thought an intruder had come through the door.

Taylor was shot five times and died at the scene.

A grand jury last month charged a third officer who also fired his gun with endangering Taylor’s neighbours but none of the three were charged over her death.

Yesterday, an anonymous grand juror won a court battle to speak publicly and said the panel was not given the option to consider charges related to Taylor’s death because prosecutors believed the officers were justified in using force.

Mattingly, 44, said the protests and media reports that followed the shooting unfairly compared Taylor’s death with those of George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

“It’s not a race thing like people want to try to make it to be,” he said.

“It’s not. This is not us going, hunting somebody down.

“This is not kneeling on a neck. It’s nothing like that.”

Floyd died 25 May after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Arbery was fatally shot by two white men while he was out jogging on 23 February.

Mattingly said misinformation about the 13 March shooting spread rapidly and said city and police leaders should have acted more swiftly to dispel “false narratives” about the incident, including that police were at the wrong house and Taylor was sleeping in her bed when she was shot.

He said he will likely leave the Louisville police department since he has reached the years of service needed for retirement.

