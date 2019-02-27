This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 27 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A mass grave has been unearthed in a Belarusian former Jewish ghetto

The remains of hundreds of people have been found.

By AFP Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 8:24 PM
27 minutes ago 2,611 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4516674
A monument in the Belarusian city of Brest.
Image: PA Images
A monument in the Belarusian city of Brest.
A monument in the Belarusian city of Brest.
Image: PA Images

CONSTRUCTION ON THE site of a former Jewish ghetto in a Belarusian city has unearthed the remains of hundreds of people in WWII-era mass graves, prompting many locals to oppose a planned residential building.

Exhumations in the southern city of Brest, that began after the chance discovery last month, have to date uncovered the remains of 790 bodies, according to Dmitry Kaminsky, who is overseeing the operation.

After war broke out between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, Germany took over Brest in June 1941, and shot thousands of Jews in the city days later.

The ghetto was created in December 1941, following confiscation of all valuable belongings from Jewish residents. The area had a population of at least 18,000 people.

“We are transferring the remains that are dug up to local authorities for reburial,” Kaminsky said.

He said the work with the bodies of Jewish victims who lived under the Nazis took an emotional toll.

“When we find the skeleton of a child and the skeleton of a mother protecting it, I understand what these people felt. These are not pleasant feelings.”

Alla Kondak, an official in the Brest city authority, said victims from the 1941 shootings had been found in several areas of the town before this discovery.

Almost all of Brest’s surviving Jews were shot in October 1942 in Bronnaya Gora, a mass killing site for Jews from Belarus and Poland.

Irina Lavrovskaya, an architect and Brest historian, said she had launched a petition aimed at stopping the construction of a residential building on the site of the new discovery.

Source: Ruptly/YouTube

The site was previously a building that dated back to the times of the ghetto.

Roughly 1,000 signatories want a memorial be erected in the area instead.

“I don’t know how you can build a house on bones,” said Galina Semenova, 87. “We need to build some kind of memorial in honour of the dead.”

The construction company behind the new building, Pribuzhskiy Kvartal, said that work had been approved and would go ahead.

The project was aimed at renovating an area that previously contained “dilapidated and old residential buildings,” it said in a statement to AFP.

“Unfortunately, in the post-war years in the territory of Belarus… many burial sites were found and are still being found,” it said.

“Today, in the form of an open dialogue we are interacting with all those involved in this process… in other regards our company continues to work in accordance with investment agreements.”

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man who racially abused woman on Ryanair flight 'to be prosecuted by Spanish authorities'
    51,964  0
    2
    		Teacher loses bid for injunction to prevent concerns over relationship with former student being disclosed
    43,351  0
    3
    		Patrick Hutch protected by dissidents north of border as he prepares to leave for Europe
    42,247  30
    Fora
    1
    		'Restructuring last year was challenging. I don't like my staff to be stressed out'
    271  0
    2
    		KamaGames sought $25m with a crypto sale. Instead it spent hours giving customer support
    109  0
    The42
    1
    		Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    39,775  41
    2
    		Teenage prodigy becomes Ireland's youngest female pro boxer, will debut on TG4 next month
    28,346  2
    3
    		'I’ve known for two months' - Mick McCarthy reveals details of call with Declan Rice
    23,340  24
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why Sarah Hyland's 'Spanx' caption sparked upset on social media yesterday
    6,244  4
    2
    		Jordyn Woods' decision to open up on Red Table Talk may massively backfire... it's The Dredge
    4,795  0
    3
    		Poll: Would you be happy to sleep in a separate bed to your partner while living under the same roof?
    3,987  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Patrick Quirke murder trial hears about hair clip taken from farm tank where Bobby Ryan's body was found
    Patrick Quirke murder trial hears about hair clip taken from farm tank where Bobby Ryan's body was found
    'Chilling effect': What could the Kerins case change about Dáil committees?
    Farmer lodges proceedings against KBC Bank over Strokestown Eviction
    GARDAí
    Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses as Drogheda shooting victim remains in critical condition
    Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses as Drogheda shooting victim remains in critical condition
    Man charged over incident where two men were shot at takeaway in early hours of New Years' Day
    Man dies after his car crashes into bridge wall in rural Sligo
    DUBLIN
    Hiding in plain sight: 5 fascinating old buildings around Dublin you probably never noticed
    Hiding in plain sight: 5 fascinating old buildings around Dublin you probably never noticed
    Air Corps called in to fight Wicklow mountains wildfires
    'Horrible vandalism of a peculiar kind': Church leaders make direct appeal for return of mummy's head
    SHOOTING
    Two Irish men arrested in Australia in connection with shooting of 53-year-old man
    Two Irish men arrested in Australia in connection with shooting of 53-year-old man
    Victim of suspected gangland shooting in Drogheda made own way to hospital after attack
    'A vicious and sickening attack': Man shot in Derry

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie