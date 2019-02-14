The Dutch government is using a giant blue mascot to warn of Brexit risks

The Brexit muppet pictured with Dutch minister Stef Blok. Source: Stef Blok

THE DUTCH GOVERNMENT is using a giant costumed creature to warn of the consequences Brexit could have on businesses.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Stef Blok shared a picture of a blue, hairy muppet-like mascot casually stretched across an office desk.

Blok himself is also in the picture, gesturing in mock-frustration at the creature.

“Have you already checked the consequences Brexit has for you or your company?” the message on Twitter says, directing users to a website with information for businesses, British citizens living in the Netherlands, and other reference points.

“Make sure Brexit, or lies, doesn’t get in your way,” the Foreign Minister said.

Last week, the Dutch government announced that 40 companies last year moved their operations from the UK to the Netherlands in response to Brexit uncertainties.

The combined moves of 42 companies will translate into the shift of just under 2,000 jobs and of €291 million in investments, the Dutch agency for foreign investment said.

The Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis calculated the influence of Brexit on the Dutch economy could amount to a drop of 1.2% in GDP by 2030, the equivalent of €10 billion euros.

Less trade may also lead to less innovation in different sectors, the government said.

- with reporting from AFP