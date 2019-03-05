This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 5 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Never has Europe been in such danger': Macron calls for EU reform in light of Brexit

In an opinion piece published in 28 newspapers around Europe, Macron outlined his vision for the EU’s future.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 7:34 AM
34 minutes ago 2,621 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4524009
French President Emmanuel Macron
Image: Moritz Thibaud/ABACA via PA Images
French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron
Image: Moritz Thibaud/ABACA via PA Images

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL Macron has set out plans to overhaul the EU in following the UK’s decision to leave the bloc.

In an opinion piece published in The Guardian and 27 other newspapers, Macron outlined his vision for Europe’s future, urging reform of its passport-free Schengen area and setting up a new agency “for the protection of democracies” against cyber-attacks and fake news.

It comes just weeks before the UK is scheduled to leave the EU. 

“Never since the Second World War has Europe been so necessary. And yet never has Europe been in such a danger,” Macron wrote. 

In January, Macron had suggested that the Brexit campaign – which saw Britain vote to leave the EU – was “manipulated from the exterior by a lot of what we call fake news”.

Writing in his opinion piece, Macron said: “Brexit stands as the symbol of that. It symbolises the crisis of a Europe that has failed to respond to its peoples’ need for protection from the major shocks of the modern world. It also symbolises the European trap. The trap lies not in being part of the European Union; the trap is in the lie and the irresponsibility that can destroy it.

Who told the British people the truth about their post-Brexit future? Who spoke to them about losing access to the EU market? Who mentioned the risks to peace in Ireland of restoring the border? Retreating into nationalism offers nothing; it is rejection without an alternative. And this is the trap that threatens the whole of Europe: the anger mongers, backed by fake news, promise anything and everything.

Macron, who has made no secret of his plans to form a centrist, pro-Europe alliance to stave off populist and nationalist movements which have been gaining ground across the continent, also suggested reforming the 26-member Schengen area which allows free movement between members.

All those who want to belong to Schengen should accept both stricter controls on outer borders and a common asylum policy for migrants, he said.

He also suggested Europe should also share a common border force, along with a joint office for dealing with asylum demands.

 Crunch talks

Macron’s letter comes as the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is to meet with Britain negotiating team for further talks on the Irish backstop, as the clock continues to tick down the divorce deadline. 

The meeting comes after Barnier said on Saturday that the EU is prepared to give Britain further Brexit guarantees to help a divorce deal through the British parliament. 

Austria EU European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier Source: Michael Gruber via PA Images

Barnier also suggested European leaders would be open to a short “technical” delay in Britain’s departure from the EU, scheduled for 29 March, to give the British parliament time to formally ratify a final deal.

The British parliament rejected the original Brexit deal hammered out by Prime Minister Theresa May and EU leaders.

His statement has raised some hope that both sides can finally reach a solution, including the Irish backstop - the biggest obstacle to agreement in parliament.

In his comments, Barnier said there was “misunderstanding” over the proposed backstop deal.

“Limiting it in time or introducing a unilateral exit clause would call into question its credibility,” Barnier said.

The backstop “will end either when we have a global agreement on the future relationship, or a specific agreement with Ireland,” he said, assuring it “was never the wish” to bind Britain to European trade rules indefinitely.

Barnier is today due to meet with Britain’s attorney general Geoffrey Cox and Brexit minister Stephen Barclay for talks at 4pm today. 

“We’re now at a particularly critical stage in these negotiations,” a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Theresa May said yesterday. 

Brexit UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay (left) and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox (right) Source: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images

‘Running the show’

Cox’s presence today is seen as central to the meeting. This is because he will ultimately offer a legal opinion on the Brexit deal and the backstop that could determine whether key MPs in the UK parliament will approve the accord. 

Earlier disfavourable advice by Cox was viewed as a contributing factor in the defeat of May’s deal by MPs in January.

“Cox is running the show,” a senior EU source told AFP.

We are trying to find a junction between our positions and we are not there yet.

Despite the defeat in January, EU leaders have continuously insisted that the withdrawal agreement will not be reopened. Talks in Brussels are focused on drafting a separate document to calm doubters in London. 

Also raising hopes are the softening positions of several hardline Brexit supports in May’s Conservative party who have dropped their remand that changes to the backstop be made to the withdrawal treaty itself.

However, most of them are continuing to push for a time limit or exit clause to the backstop, and have set up a team of lawyers to scrutinise anything that Cox brings back from Brussels.

With reporting by © – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Boris Johnson defends Bloody Sunday soldiers, and asks why the IRA 'got away with' Troubles crimes
    150,303  101
    2
    		Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Luke Perry has died aged 52
    102,510  33
    3
    		'Pioneer, innovator and legend': Prodigy frontman Keith Flint dies aged 49
    101,660  115
    Fora
    1
    		Burrito bar Boojum is fighting to keep a takeaway at one of its Dublin joints
    681  0
    2
    		Poll: Should Ireland's defamation laws be reformed?
    171  0
    3
    		Health kit startup LetsGetChecked has opened a new production hub to ramp up its US business
    29  0
    The42
    1
    		Player Watch: How Kerry made a reborn Tommy Walsh the focal point of their attack
    25,183  48
    2
    		GAA issues new hurling league fixture plan after 3 games rained off yesterday
    20,038  21
    3
    		TV Wrap: Seamus Darby's Laochra Gael exposes what we demand of sports stars
    17,204  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Addicted to true crime? Here are some retro documentaries to watch
    23,307  0
    2
    		People are devo for Brian McFadden after he took a tumble during the skate-off on Dancing On Ice
    12,172  3
    3
    		Dermot Bannon couldn't get over this developer who spent €32k on Jo Malone smellies for their gaff
    9,635  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    'Gardaí have no idea where she is': Warrant for woman who skipped bail after impeding garda investigation
    'Gardaí have no idea where she is': Warrant for woman who skipped bail after impeding garda investigation
    Supreme Court cuts wait time for appeals to one year
    Man who had luggage searched by Dublin Airport police after alleged theft loses €75k defamation claim
    GARDAí
    Two men arrested following discovery of ATM scamming equipment at house in Navan
    Two men arrested following discovery of ATM scamming equipment at house in Navan
    Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday
    Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding man missing since Thursday
    DUBLIN
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Dept of Health declared safe after non-hazardous white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie