'The Brexit destroyer': British papers round on Speaker Bercow after step to block May's vote

HOUSE OF COMMONS Speaker John Bercow yesterday delivered a potential hammer blow to Theresa May’s hopes for a third meaningful vote on her Brexit deal, and is feeling the wrath of many of the papers in the UK today as a result.

Bercow said MPs from both sides of the house had expressed concern to him about the house being asked to vote repeatedly on the “same fundamental proposition”.

The Speaker was invoking a 400-year-old parliament rule to take the measure, and scuppers the prime minister’s hopes of avoiding a delay to Brexit by finally getting her deal through.

It is no unclear what move May will make next, although a delay to Brexit now appears the most likely outcome.

Here’s what the papers this morning make of it.

The Daily Mail featured a photo of Bercow with the headline “Smirk that says: Brexit be damned”.

Source: Daily Mail

“Bercow is sabotaging Brexit deal, says No 10,” according to the headline in The Times.

Source: The Times

The Daily Express names him simply “The Brexit destroyer”, while the Daily Telegraph ran with the headline “A major constitutional crisis”, and added that there was “disgust in the Commons” over Bercow’s intervention.

Source: The Daily Express

Source: The Daily Telegraph

And here’s what some of the other papers made of it.