#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 7 October 2020
Advertisement

Simon Coveney says it'll be a ‘failure of politics’ if UK pushes through Brexit Bill

Simon Coveney believes the Internal Market Bill is a negotiating tactic that has backfired.

By Press Association Wednesday 7 Oct 2020, 2:50 PM
48 minutes ago 2,500 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5226441
Image: Oireachtas TV
Image: Oireachtas TV

ATTEMPTS BY THE British government to push through plans to override parts of the Brexit divorce deal would be a “monumental failure of politics and diplomacy”, it has been claimed.

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said that if the UK allowed the issue to end up in court it would be a “folly”.

The EU and the UK have clashed over the British government’s Internal Market Bill, which led Brussels to threaten legal action if it does not ditch the plan to break parts of the international agreement.

Coveney, who appeared before the European Union Affairs Committee, said he does not believe it will reach that point.

“I think the British government would see the folly of that approach but having said that we have difficult issues to overcome,” he told the Oireachtas committee.

He said there is “no justification” for the Bill and said it is a negotiating tactic that has backfired on the British government.

Coveney said it is clear from the ongoing negotiations between Brussels and the UK that the best-case scenario is getting a very basic trade deal that avoids tariffs and quotas.

He said there are two major obstacles to overcome to get that agreement.

“When we signed off on a Withdrawal Agreement and in parallel with that a political declaration, the ambition from both sides was to have a very comprehensive partnership agreement that involved multiple things, including trade on a level playing field,” Coveney said.

“It’s quite clear that in many of those areas we are not getting a permanent and comprehensive agreement on a future relationship.

“The focus is on getting a core agreement on trade and what is required to do that, and then put in place contingency plans in a number of other areas that may not be permanent but will give us certainty in the medium term.

“If, at the end of a transition, we don’t have a trade deal then we have significant consequences because the default arrangement will be that the EU and the UK will have to trade on the basis of WTO (World Trade Organisation) rules and conditions which may involve tariffs and quotas.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He also warned that the second barrier is around fishing.

He said that a fisheries agreement was to be in place by mid-summer, however that has not happened.

“The position on fishing has hardened on both sides,” Coveney added.

“The gap between what the UK government is promising on fishing and what the EU mandate is in terms of negotiation is really, really wide. I don’t believe the EU will finalise a future agreement on trade without an agreement on fishing. These are two very real problems.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie