Thursday 10 December 2020
Brexit: Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen set out Sunday deadline for trade negotiations

The two leaders met for a three-hour dinner in Brussels last night.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 10 Dec 2020, 8:09 AM
Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen ahead of their meeting last night
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have set out a deadline of Sunday for a decision on the future of Brexit negotiations.

The decision follows a three-hour dinner between the two leaders in Brussels last night, with both sides still far from agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal.

They also asked chief negotiators Michel Barnier and David Frost to reconvene in the city today.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin flew to Brussels last night to take part in a tw0-day EU summit, where it had originally been expected that the 27 member states would vote on a prospective deal.

However, such a vote will now not take place after negotiations stalled in recent days.

Von der Leyen is now expected to debrief Europe’s leaders on the state of play with the negotiations.

Talks have faltered on fishing rights, among other issues, and the Commission’s menu will be seen as a pointed gesture by some but a sign that it has a sense of humour by others.

Other outstanding differences include the “level playing field” measures aimed at preventing the UK undercutting the EU on standards and state subsidies, and the way that any deal would be governed.

Following last night’s meeting, a senior Downing Street source said that it was “unclear” whether differences between the two sides could be bridged.

A Downing Street spokesman also said that “any agreement must respect the independence and sovereignty of the UK”.

In a statement, Von der Leyen said both sides should “immediately reconvene” to try to resolve the “essential issues” but stressed the positions remained “far apart”.

She added that the UK and EU would “come to a decision by the end of the weekend”.

It was hoped that progress at a political level between Johnson and von der Leyen could pave the way for more talks between Frost and Barnier.

But the statements from both sides suggested that while further discussions would be held, substantial movement on the key issues had not been made.

The outcome of the dinner came as no surprise as both sides had expressed pessimism ahead of the encounter.

Integrity of common market

Before leaving London, Johnson told MPs that no prime minister could accept the demands the EU was making, although he insisted a trade deal was still possible.

That followed remarks by Barnier to EU foreign ministers that he now believed a no-deal Brexit was more likely than a trade agreement being reached by 31 December.

In Berlin, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was still a chance for a deal. But she warned: “We must not endanger the integrity of the common market.”

Just three weeks remain until the current transitional arrangements expire.

Failure to reach agreement would see tariffs imposed on UK exports to the EU, the country’s biggest trading partner, and could also increase bureaucracy.

European sources said the two men and their teams would return to talks this morning.

However, a deal agreed on Tuesday means the Northern Ireland Protocol – which would mean goods travelling from Britain to Ireland via the North will be checked after they cross the Irish Sea – can be implemented in practice.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland yesterday that Tuesday’s announcement was a “historic day” that would ensure the protocol would be respected regardless of the outcome of trade talks.

Contains reporting from Press Association and © AFP 2020.

