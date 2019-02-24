This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
No Brexit vote this week says May as she delays meaningful Commons vote

She said she will ensure there is a meaningful vote on Brexit by 12 March.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 1:37 PM
1 hour ago 3,512 Views 11 Comments
Image: Monasse Thierry/ANDBZ/ABACA
Image: Monasse Thierry/ANDBZ/ABACA

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has confirmed that she will not put a so-called meaningful vote to parliament in the coming week.

May said that negotiations with Brussels are continuing and that she intends on bringing the latest deal to the House of Commons by 12 March. 

Speaking in Sharm el Sheikh, May said she doesn’t see the point in extending Article 50 – something which would give the UK more time to exit the EU. 

She said: “I was in Brussels last week. Ministers were in Brussels last week. My team will be back in Brussels again this coming week. They will be returning to Brussels on Tuesday.

“As a result of that we won’t bring a meaningful vote to Parliament this week. But we will ensure that that happens by March 12.

“But it is still within our grasp to leave the European Union with a deal on March 29.”

May faces a number of problems from within her own party. 

Earlier this week  three British cabinet ministers warned that Brexit should be delayed if the UK parliament doesn’t approve a deal.

Amber Rudd, David Gauke and Greg Clark said it would be better to seek to extend Article 50 and delay Britain’s departure rather than crash out of the EU on 29 March with no deal. 

The three ministers acknowledged British Prime Minister Theresa May’s “extraordinary determination and resilience” in working on a deal to leave the EU. 

Addressing this today, May said: “We have around the Cabinet table a collective, not just responsibility, but desire, to actually ensure that we leave the European Union with a deal. That’s what we’re working for and that’s what I’m working for.

“Now, often people talk about the extension of Article 50 as if that will actually solve the issue. Of course it won’t. It defers the point of decision. There comes a point where we need to make that decision.

“Extension of Article 50 doesn’t solve the problem.

“There will always come a point where we have to decide whether we accept the deal that’s been negotiated or not.

“And that will be a decision for every member of Parliament across the House.

“Every member of the Commons will have to face that decision when that point comes.

“The Government will be bringing back, working with the EU, and will want to put a deal to the House of Commons in a meaningful vote.”

