This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 9 September 2020
Advertisement

UK publishes controversial bill amid questions and concern from EU leaders

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the breach of the Withdrawal Agreement would break international law.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 9 Sep 2020, 2:00 PM
55 minutes ago 7,420 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5200063
Boris Johnson's government has already faced questions about the highly-anticipated bill.
Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images
Boris Johnson's government has already faced questions about the highly-anticipated bill.
Boris Johnson's government has already faced questions about the highly-anticipated bill.
Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Updated 16 minutes ago

THE UK GOVERNMENT has published proposed legislation that would, if passed into law, unpick key parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. 

The controversial bill, which Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis admitted yesterday would breach international law, was published this afternoon amid concerns from EU leaders about the UK’s approach to the final weeks of negotiations. 

The wide-ranging bill, just published this afternoon, includes provisions that would allow the Northern Ireland Secretary of State to ‘disapply’ or change rules on state aid that would circumvent EU regulations in Northern Ireland and the UK. 

By handing the UK government an array of powers that could apparently be used to set aside EU law and European Court of Justice case law on state aid – a key source of disagreement between the two sides – the UK is likely to attract fierce criticism from Europe. 

This afternoon, President of the European Council Charles Michel tweeted: “The Withdrawal agreement was concluded and ratified by both sides, it has to be applied in full.”

“Breaking international law is not acceptable and does not create the confidence we need to build our future relationship,” he added. 

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also said she is very concerned about announcements from the British government on its intentions to breach the Withdrawal Agreement.

“This would break international law and undermines trust. Pacta sunt servanda = the foundation of prosperous future relations,” she tweeted. 

Related Reads

09.09.20 'We got no heads up': Taoiseach to speak to Boris Johnson about the 'undermining' of Brexit negotiations
09.09.20 'Alarm bells': Tánaiste expresses concern ahead of publication of law-breaking Brexit bill

Speaking to reporters earlier, EU vice president Maros Sefcovic said:

“I will call for an extraordinary joint committee on the withdrawal agreement to be held as soon as possible so that our UK partners elaborate and respond to our strong concerns on the bill.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted the United Kingdom Internal Market Bill would preserve jobs and peace in Northern Ireland, as well as allowing unfettered trade between Northern Ireland and England, Scotland and Wales. 

However, critics have accused Johnson’s government of trying to undermine the Withdrawal Agreement agreed between the UK and the EU.

 With reporting by Michelle Hennessy

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie