UK publishes controversial bill amid questions and concern from EU leaders

Boris Johnson's government has already faced questions about the highly-anticipated bill.

THE UK GOVERNMENT has published proposed legislation that would, if passed into law, unpick key parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The controversial bill, which Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis admitted yesterday would breach international law, was published this afternoon amid concerns from EU leaders about the UK’s approach to the final weeks of negotiations.

The wide-ranging bill, just published this afternoon, includes provisions that would allow the Northern Ireland Secretary of State to ‘disapply’ or change rules on state aid that would circumvent EU regulations in Northern Ireland and the UK.

By handing the UK government an array of powers that could apparently be used to set aside EU law and European Court of Justice case law on state aid – a key source of disagreement between the two sides – the UK is likely to attract fierce criticism from Europe.

This afternoon, President of the European Council Charles Michel tweeted: “The Withdrawal agreement was concluded and ratified by both sides, it has to be applied in full.”

“Breaking international law is not acceptable and does not create the confidence we need to build our future relationship,” he added.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also said she is very concerned about announcements from the British government on its intentions to breach the Withdrawal Agreement.

“This would break international law and undermines trust. Pacta sunt servanda = the foundation of prosperous future relations,” she tweeted.

Speaking to reporters earlier, EU vice president Maros Sefcovic said:

“I will call for an extraordinary joint committee on the withdrawal agreement to be held as soon as possible so that our UK partners elaborate and respond to our strong concerns on the bill.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted the United Kingdom Internal Market Bill would preserve jobs and peace in Northern Ireland, as well as allowing unfettered trade between Northern Ireland and England, Scotland and Wales.

However, critics have accused Johnson’s government of trying to undermine the Withdrawal Agreement agreed between the UK and the EU.

