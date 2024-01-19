What you need to know about new Brexit rules for Irish exporters that enter force on 31 January

FROM THE END of this month, businesses in Ireland that export goods to Great Britain will need to satisfy new Brexit trading arrangements.

You thought you had heard the last of Brexit, didn’t you? Well not quite yet.

Here’s what you need to know if you are a small business owner.

Paperwork

At the end of the Brexit transition in 2021, the EU introduced full checks and controls on goods coming in from Great Britain. The UK is now introducing checks in a more graduated way after a number of postponements.

So what this means for Irish businesses that export to Great Britain is that from 31 January 2024 they will need new documentation for goods entering Great Britain.

Trading with Northern Ireland is not impacted by these changes.

From 31 January the UK is requiring the pre-lodgement of customs declarations and the pre-notification of agri-food exports from Ireland entering Great Britain.

In some cases, businesses will also need an Export Health Certificate for agri-food products.

The need for such a certificate will depend on what category of risk the goods being exported fall into. Goods in the low-risk category will not require a certificate.

Businesses that export to the UK are being urged to examine their supply chains to make sure they are ready for the changes.

Most businesses should already be aware of these changes, but it isn’t too late to get the relevant documentation together for those who may not have done so yet.

It is unclear how many businesses will be impacted by these changes or what the typical cost will be for businesses as a result.

At this point, physical checks of goods will not take place but it is expected that such checks at UK Border Posts will begin by 31 October 2024 at the earliest.

Over one third of Irish exports go to the UK, with the UK remaining the largest single destination for Irish food, drink and horticulture exports.

The UK accounts for 47% of Irish beef exports, for example, with an estimated value of €1.3 billion, while dairy exports to the UK were valued at €1.1 billion in 2023.

Full details on the changes are available here.