Friday 25 October, 2019
EU decision on Brexit extension won't be made until next week

Agreement on the extension has been made ‘in principle’ but no details have been formally decided.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 25 Oct 2019, 12:02 PM
53 minutes ago 2,207 Views 9 Comments
There's more waiting to do before we've clarity on the next stage of Brexit.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

EU AMBASSADORS HAVE agreed in principle to a Brexit extension but have postponed a decision on exactly how long it will last for.

Diplomats from the 27 member states agreed that the final decision could be made by written procedure, meaning there will be no emergency summit to discuss the matter.

After a meeting between the diplomats and EU negotiator Michel Barnier this morning, European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said “work will continue in coming days”.

“The EU 27 ambassadors just finished their meeting and indeed the attendance of the Commission’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier,” she said at a short briefing.

What I can tell you is that the EU 27 have agreed to the principle of an extension and now work will continue in the coming days. The intention is to take this decision by written procedure but for any further questions I would refer you to the Council.

Two diplomats told AFP that the ambassadors set an informal deadline of late Monday or early Tuesday to decide — just two days before the current Brexit deadline of 31 October.

The EU is keen not to be seen to be influencing decisions taken in the House of Commons, which is set to vote on Monday on whether an election should be held in December.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk has recommended EU leaders approve an extension until 31 January 2020.

While no decision has been made on the length of an extension, it’s believed that EU leaders are looking at a so-called ‘flextension’ to the end of January 2020, allowing the UK leave the bloc when there is agreement in parliament.

