Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 20 October, 2019
'House of fools': UK front pages react to Boris Johnson's Brexit defeat

Nearly all the UK front pages reacted to Boris Johnson’s forced Brexit extension request.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 7:54 AM
26 minutes ago 3,771 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4859416

THE FRONT PAGE headlines on Sunday range from despair to delight that the UK is still part of the EU.

The Sunday Times leads with a story saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson is battling the “Brexit wreckers”. 

EHRZV6gW4AAqBuB

The Sunday Telegraph splash says he has refused to sign a Brexit delay letter.

EHRSZEPWoAUBxiA

The Mail on Sunday calls the Parliament “The House of Fools”. “Today”, it writes,” “Britain could have begun to heal after the end of our Brexit purgatory.”

EHRJeSyW4AEVZfA

The Observer, though, says Mr Johnson suffered a “humiliating defeat”. 

EHRGC8dXkAMNTWm

The Sunday Mirror also says the PM was humiliated and adds that he’s been “forced to beg EU for Brexit delay”.

EHRYp3AWoAUrH6Z

The Independent says a million people marched on Westminster to demand a final say on Brexit.

EHQ_V_lW4AEG-6t

Dominic McGrath
