'House of fools': UK front pages react to Boris Johnson's Brexit defeat

THE FRONT PAGE headlines on Sunday range from despair to delight that the UK is still part of the EU.

The Sunday Times leads with a story saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson is battling the “Brexit wreckers”.

The Sunday Telegraph splash says he has refused to sign a Brexit delay letter.

The Mail on Sunday calls the Parliament “The House of Fools”. “Today”, it writes,” “Britain could have begun to heal after the end of our Brexit purgatory.”

The Observer, though, says Mr Johnson suffered a “humiliating defeat”.

The Sunday Mirror also says the PM was humiliated and adds that he’s been “forced to beg EU for Brexit delay”.

The Independent says a million people marched on Westminster to demand a final say on Brexit.