This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 26 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's how various post-Brexit scenarios could impact the Irish economy

A new ESRI and Department of Finance report has examined what could happen in various scenarios.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 12:05 AM
20 minutes ago 985 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4559732
Image: Brian O'Leary via RollingNews.ie
Image: Brian O'Leary via RollingNews.ie

THERE WILL BE a negative impact on Ireland’s economy in the long-term as a result of Brexit, a new report by the ESRI and Department of Finance has estimated. 

Yesterday, the European Commission said it has completed preparations for a no-deal Brexit, noting “it is increasingly likely that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union without a deal on 12 April”. 

The European Council last week agreed to delay Brexit until 22 May if British MPs back May’s deal this week.

If the UK parliament doesn’t vote in favour of the Withdrawal Agreement – a deal it has already overwhelmingly rejected twice – the new deadline would be 12 April and Britain will be expected to indicate a way forward before that date.

The report released today has focused on three main scenarios post-Brexit – a deal, a no deal and a disorderly no deal, while acknowledging that other outcomes are possible.

The report has estimated that GDP in Ireland 10 years after Brexit will be around 2.6% lower in a deal scenario, 4.8% lower in a no-deal scenario and 5% lower in a disorderly no-deal scenario respectively, compared to a situation where the UK stays in the EU. 

This implies a slower pace of growth with negative consequences throughout the economy. 

The report noted:

Although these are substantial relative reductions in the level of output over the long-run, it is important to state that the Irish economy will continue to grow in each scenario but that the growth rate will be lower in the context of Brexit.

There is more uncertainty about the short-run impact of Brexit, however, as it depends on how smoothly any transition to a new trading arrangement will be, according to the report. 

Results indicated that by 2020, the level of real output in the Irish economy would be 0.6%, 1.2% and 2.4% lower in the deal, no-deal and disorderly no-deal scenarios, respectively, compared to if the UK remains in the EU. 

“The impact of each Brexit scenario is considerable and will have negative effects throughout the economy on the household sector, the labour market, firms and the public finances,” lead author of the report Adele Bergin said. 

“However, the negative impact on Irish output in the long-run in the deal scenario is approximately half that of the no-deal scenario.” 

Theresa May Brexit statement British Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement on Brexit to the House of Commons yesterday Source: House of Commons via PA Images

In the deal scenario for purpose of the report, the UK makes an orderly agreed exit from the EU. This involves a transition period to the end of 2020, and a free trade agreement between the UK and the EU-27 being in place thereafter.

In the no-deal scenario, the UK exits the EU without a deal but there is an orderly period of adjustment for trade. Ultimately, WTO tariff arrangements will apply to goods trade, there will be non-tariff measures, and services trade will also be negatively impacted.

In the disorderly no-deal scenario, the UK exits the EU without a deal and there is an additional disruption to trade in the short-run, above that considered in the no-deal scenario.

Employment impact

The results of the report have indicated that employment in Ireland, in the long-run, would be 1.8% lower in a deal scenario, 3.2% lower in a no-deal scenario and 3.4% lower in a disorderly scenario, compared to a situation where the UK stays in the EU. 

The study estimated the impact of Brexit on the Irish economy by focusing on the impact of trade, incorporating the impact of tariff and non-tariff measures, and the potentially positive impact of foreign direct investment (FDI) diversion in Ireland. 

The study assessed the impact of lower UK-EU trade on Ireland’s main trading partners and found that it would severely reduce the demand for Irish exports. 

This report comes after the Central Bank in January published its economic forecast for how Ireland would fare in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Among the most extreme effects of a no-deal Brexit as predicted by Ireland’s financial regulator are an “immediate disruption” in financial markets, higher costs and “further falls” in the value of sterling.

The Central Bank said that given that Brexit is “a situation that is without historical precedent”, there is considerable uncertainty around potential Brexit outcomes. 

This echoes the sentiment within the ESRI report, which noted that “the UK is deeply integrated with the European Union and its decision to exit from this trading block has no parallels in modern history”. 

The report added:

From a macroeconomic modelling perspective this adds to the challenge (or at least the uncertainty, particularly in the short run) of estimating the macroeconomic implications of any future UK arrangement with the EU Member States including Ireland, as there is no past experience or empirical evidence which can be directly relied upon.

Today’s report was conducted under the joint Department of Finance, Revenue Commissioners and ESRI research programme on the macroeconomy, taxation and banking. 

Irish-UK border in Northern Ireland An articulated lorry crossing the Irish border near Newry Source: Mariusz Smiejek via PA Images

Concluding the report, the authors noted: “There are both upside and downside risks to these estimates. On the upside, to the extent that businesses have been preparing for Brexit and finding ways of reducing trade exposures, this will help offset some of the negative impact.

“On the downside, the impact of Brexit could be more severe, especially in the short-run, if there is a continued period of uncertainty which could impact investment decisions or if there are even larger disruptions to trade.”

May’s deal

As noted above, the European Council last week agreed to delay Brexit until 22 May if British MPs back May’s deal this week.

If the UK parliament doesn’t vote in favour of the Withdrawal Agreement – a deal it has already overwhelmingly rejected twice – the new deadline would be 12 April and Britain will be expected to indicate a way forward before that date.

The UK would then face the choice of participating in the European Parliament elections at the end of May or exiting the European Union without a deal.

Britain was due to officially leave the EU this week, on 29 March. May had wanted to delay Brexit until 30 June but welcomed the extension, insisting Brexit will still happen.

Some Brexiteers have suggested the delay is part of a wider attempt to stop Britain from leaving the EU.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Embarrassing, stupid and sexist': German cycling ad criticised for featuring model in underwear
    85,444  110
    2
    		Man (40s) arrested after apartment complex and two cars set on fire in north Dublin
    81,519  26
    3
    		Coveney says Ireland 'will try to find a way' to bring Lisa Smith home
    64,793  176
    Fora
    1
    		Jobs platform Rezoomo has raised €550,000 as it gears up for a UK launch
    480  0
    2
    		Poll: Is the EU right to ignore America's call for a Huawei ban?
    206  0
    3
    		How business coaching is not just for people with 'notions'
    184  0
    The42
    1
    		Further suspicion arises around boxing decisions during Rio Olympics
    36,708  18
    2
    		O'Gara ‘ready to sign’ with Les Bleus for World Cup — French report
    33,631  30
    3
    		Galway concern at Canning injury after star forward stretchered off in Déise defeat
    30,152  20
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Leo Varadkar dragged partner Matt to the Dancing With The Stars final and had the public's sympathy
    25,883  6
    2
    		So, it turns out Mel B and Geri Halliwell rode during Spice Mania... it's The Dredge
    9,514  2
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
    5,824  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    'Put our family at peace': Parents of murdered Willie Maughan make appeal to find his killers
    'Put our family at peace': Parents of murdered Willie Maughan make appeal to find his killers
    Man (22) arrested over fatal shooting of fitness instructor John Gibson in Dublin
    Motorist arrested for driving 'erratically' and testing positive for cocaine and cannabis
    DUBLIN
    Man (40s) arrested after apartment complex and two cars set on fire in north Dublin
    Man (40s) arrested after apartment complex and two cars set on fire in north Dublin
    Everything we know about Ireland's new LGBTQ+ music festival Love Sensation
    Rock hits 0-9 as Dublin end tricky league campaign with six-point win in Cavan
    FAI
    'Anyone going in there will have a huge shadow over them' - Niall Quinn rules out applying for FAI CEO job
    'Anyone going in there will have a huge shadow over them' - Niall Quinn rules out applying for FAI CEO job
    McCarthy calls on Irish fans to back the team amid rumours of in-game protests against FAI
    FAI workers call for explanation on Delaney rent payments while they endured pay cuts
    LEO VARADKAR
    Leo Varadkar dragged partner Matt to the Dancing With The Stars final and had the public's sympathy
    Leo Varadkar dragged partner Matt to the Dancing With The Stars final and had the public's sympathy
    Varadkar says Ireland rejoining Commonwealth is 'not something that's on the agenda'
    Any tax loopholes used by vulture funds won't be closed down until the autumn, says Taoiseach

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie