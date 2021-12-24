#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 24 December 2021
Advertisement

A year into Brexit, Michel Barnier says it’s been a ‘lose-lose’ event

This day last year, a last-minute Brexit trade deal was agreed between the EU and the UK.

By Press Association Friday 24 Dec 2021, 1:34 PM
22 minutes ago 1,722 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5640183
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE EU’S FORMER Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has said that Brexit has been a “lose-lose” event.

His comment comes a year on from the trade agreement he helped strike, after years of complicated fraught negotiations between the EU and UK.

The UK’s fiscal watchdog said earlier this year that the impact of Brexit on the UK economy will be worse in the long run than the Covid-19 pandemic, with Brexit expected to impact the UK’s GDP by 4% and the pandemic by 3%, according to current forecasts.

Meanwhile, trade between Northern Ireland and Ireland has increased in both directions as trade from Great Britain to Northern Ireland is stifled compared to before due to new post-Brexit trade rules contained in the Protocol.

Barnier said today: “One year later, Brexit remains a lose-lose decision.”

Last year’s Christmas Eve deal put in place the arrangements for continued trade between the EU and the UK outside the Single Market and Customs Union.

The deal also secured details of the Protocol for Northern Ireland – a special trading relationship that keeps Northern Ireland within the Single Market but aligned to the EU’s custom rules, which has caused some disruption to trade in practice.

Talks on how to resolve this disruption have been ongoing – the UK has appointed a new lead negotiator Liz Truss to steer talks on the Protocol with the EU’s Maroš Šefčovič, after the intractable civil-servant-turned-politician David Frost resigned as a minister over Covid regulations.

Related Reads

19.12.21 Liz Truss to take on Brexit brief following David Frost’s resignation
12.12.21 Irish trade and politics are being transformed by Brexit - but how? What can we expect in 2022?
04.12.21 Wielding a gun with no ammunition: The UK, the EU and the battle over the Northern Ireland Protocol

Talks on the Protocol and the oversight of the European Court of Justice is to continue in the New Year.

Barnier said today that the European project “deserves to be defended and reformed”, adding that it needed the same unity and energy as the Brexit trade talks were given. 

Following the signing of the Brexit trade agreement, Barnier launched an unsuccessful run for the French presidency – for which the election will take place next April.

Although the trade deal meant the potential chaos of a no-deal Brexit was avoided, relations between the UK and EU have remained difficult: the UK has been locked in a bitter dispute with France over fishing rights and migration across the English Channel.

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie