As Boris Johnson visits Paris, Coveney states UK backstop alternatives will 'badly hit' Ireland and its economy

ALTERNATIVES TO THE Irish backstop put forward by the UK will be “far inferior” and will damage Ireland and its economy, the Tánaiste has said in a column for TheJournal.ie this morning.

“What is apparent is that any answers we find will be far inferior to the backstop and will badly hit the all-island economy,” said Simon Coveney, adding:

“That is why the backstop and the Withdrawal Agreement are so heavily supported in Northern Ireland. In fact, I have been struck in recent meetings and by recent polls that showed me support for the backstop in Northern Ireland, a part of the UK, has grown in recent months among all sectors and communities.

“The backstop is overwhelmingly supported by business, farmers, unions and employers in Northern Ireland. This gets very little recognition in the Brexit debate in the UK.”

His comments come as Boris Johnson visits Paris today, after his trip to Berlin yesterday saw German Chancellor Angela Merkel offer a “30-day” window for the UK to come up with an alternative solution to replace the controversial backstop.

On the second leg of his first foreign visit since taking office, Johnson will meet his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee palace to stress that elements of the UK’s impending exit from the EU must be renegotiated.

But Johnson is likely to face a tougher audience in Paris than in Berlin.

Macron yesterday dismissed Johnson’s demands that the EU reopen negotiations on the Irish border, saying that it had always been clear it would not agree.

“Renegotiation of the terms currently proposed by the British is not an option that exists, and that has always been made clear by [EU] President Tusk,” Macron told reporters in Paris.

At the weekend, all three European leaders will meet US President Donald Trump, a vocal supporter of both Brexit and Johnson, and the leaders of Canada, Italy and Japan at a G7 summit in the French seaside resort of Biarritz.

The talks come after Merkel on Wednesday told Johnson in Berlin that an agreement could even be possible within “30 days” for Britain to leave the EU, if a solution could be found to the thorny issue of the Irish border.

Today I travelled to Berlin to meet with Chancellor Merkel. This is a relationship that is so important for the UK, there are so many areas in which we work powerfully together. We in the UK want a deal and I believe that we can get one. 🇬🇧🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/tbDgbhhuc6 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 21, 2019 Source: Boris Johnson /Twitter

The British prime minister has been adamant that he will not accept the “backstop” border plan agreed under his predecessor Theresa May and warned that the UK will exit the EU on 31 October, even at the cost of economic turmoil.

The backstop is a mechanism to avoid border checks at the border. Critics argue that the plan would temporarily keep Britain in the EU customs union.

In Berlin, Johnson again stressed his view that the backstop “has grave, grave defects for a sovereign, democratic country like the UK” and added that the provision “plainly has to go”.

Merkel said that the mechanism was always meant as a “fallback position” to protect the “integrity of the single market” for the period in which the other 27 EU members and London define their future relationship.

In the search for a solution, she said, “we have said we would probably find it in the next two years, but maybe we can do it in the next 30 days, why not? Then we are one step further in the right direction”.

Johnson told Merkel that he welcomed the “very blistering timetable of 30 days,” adding that “I’m more than happy with that”.

“I just want to be absolutely clear with all our German friends and the German government that we in the UK want a deal, we seek a deal, and I believe we can do that,” he added.

Johnson, in a “do-or-die” gamble, has insisted Britain will leave the EU on 31 October.

Ahead of his Berlin visit, Johnson reaffirmed in a tweet that “we’re going to leave the EU on October 31st and make this country the best in the world to live in”. The message was adorned with a Union flag.

© AFP 2019 with reporting by Christina Finn

