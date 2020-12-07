Brexit: Barnier briefs EU ambassadors at pre-dawn meeting after late-night talks fail to produce a deal

POST-BREXIT TRADE talks between the EU and the UK remain deadlocked this morning with the risk of a no-deal scenario still a possibility.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost worked late into the night on talks in Brussels on Sunday as they sought to close out a deal after eight months of intense talks.

Barnier briefed ambassadors from EU member states at a pre-dawn crisis meeting, after talks with his Frost broke up.

Negotiations resumed in Brussels yesterday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gave the green light for talks to resume during a phone call on Saturday.

Both sides hope to establish a trade relationship with zero tariffs and zero quotas in the hopes of avoiding major disruptions from 1 January.

The discussions on reaching a trade deal are entering their final days, with both sides hoping to overcome significant differences.

The core stumbling blocks have remained the same over the last number of months: the ‘level-playing field’ provisions, a dispute mechanism and fisheries.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said last night said he was not “overly optimistic” about a breakthrough in the Brexit talks, saying he was “50-50” on a deal being reached.

Barnier and Frost are expected to keep talking through Monday, with Von der Leyen and Johnson expected to speak by phone again later today.

That call might now effectively be an end to the dialogue.

Negotiations are continuing ahead of an EU summit on Thursday, when any deal – or the failure to find one – will be put to the leaders of the 27 member states.

Any one of the leaders of the EU member states can veto a final trade deal.

A source close to the talks told the AFP news agency that the situation was “very difficult” and that negotiations are in their “last useful days”.

“We are on a very narrow path and it is impossible to predict the outcome,” the source said.

Others indicated that the hardest issue was how to guarantee fair trade in future ties and establish a quick penalty mechanism if either side were to backtrack on environmental or health standards.

Britain is reluctant to accept a broad and binding arrangement, seeing it as an infringement on its sovereignty after 47 years of EU membership.

“In essence, if the talks fail now, the two sides didn’t manage to agree what constitutes foul play and what to do about it,” an EU diplomat said.

Without a deal, tariffs would be levied on the huge volumes of trade passing between the UK and Europe from 2021.

Travellers between both sides would also be affected with further passport delays and red tape for foreign residents and businesses.

Micheál Martin insisted that “a no-deal would be very damaging to all concerned, to the United Kingdom, to the Irish economy and indeed to economies of member states as well.”

“It’s very, very important that common sense prevails here and that a deal is done,” he added, and pointed to Thursday’s summit as a critical moment.

France meanwhile is seen as the most reluctant to compromise among the EU states, taking the toughest line against the UK, especially on fishing rights and preserving fair trade rules.

For the second time in three days, the country’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune warned yesterday that France could veto a deal if French interests were not protected.

The warning was seen as intended for both Britain and EU partners that Paris fears are too soft on London, most notably Germany.

Contains reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha and © AFP 2020.