As the clock ticks down (again), sign up to get all the best Brexit news and analysis in your inbox

Updated 4 September 2019

WE WERE TOLD the UK was leaving the EU ‘do or die’ on 31 October after Boris Johnson took over from Theresa May as British prime minister.

In typical Brexit tradition, that scenario hasn’t lasted too long.

Tonight, politicians in Westminster will vote on a piece of legislation that could see Brexit delayed and a no-deal banned. But, what might follow that is a general election.

Whatever your walk in life, you’ll want (and need) to know what’s happening tonight – and in the coming weeks. Brexit, particularly a no-deal one, will impact everything from healthcare to transport and the Premier League to Northern Ireland peace.

TheJournal.ie is sending a regular newsletter roundup to make that task easy for you.

The email covers key happenings, the stand-out quotes, the best reads of the day and more; so it will be the handiest way to stay on top of what is beginning to feel more and more like the story of our times.

To get the roundup, just enter your email in the box below.