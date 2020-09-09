This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 9 September 2020
Advertisement

As the clock ticks down (yes, again), sign up to get Brexit news and analysis in your inbox

There are 113 days to go…

By Sinead O'Carroll Wednesday 9 Sep 2020, 6:05 PM
45 minutes ago 19,494 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4774811

PastedImage-77683 For posterity: TheJournal.ie's original Brexit design - years in, many of the players have been switched out.

Updated 9 September 2020

THE UK HAS officially Brexited. 

Great Britain left the European Union on 31 January 2020 following a deal – the one we know as the Withdrawal Agreement. 

Although it is no longer a member state, the transition period allowed for the status quo (the UK still follows all EU rules and trade conditions haven’t changed) to continue as the two sides hashed out what their future relationship would look like. 

That 11-month period is now getting dangerously close to its finish line and there is yet to be a trade deal signed. 

In typical Brexit tradition, it hasn’t been smooth sailing. 

And 31 December 2020 is probably the hardest of the hard deadlines in the process. 

If the transition period ends with no trade deal, the UK will automatically leave the single market and customs union with no fallback option. Tariffs and border checks would be required at all UK/EU borders. 

Whatever your walk in life, you’ll want (and need) to know what’s happening in the coming weeks. The future relationship will impact everything from healthcare to transport and the Premier League to Northern Ireland peace. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

TheJournal.ie continues to send its regular newsletter roundup to make that task easy for you. 

The email covers key happenings, the stand-out quotes, the best reads of the day and more; so it will be the handiest way to stay on top of the ever-changing scenarios.

To get the roundup, just enter your email in the box below.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead O'Carroll
@SineadOCarroll
sinead@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie