As the clock ticks down (yes, again), sign up to get Brexit news and analysis in your inbox

Updated 9 September 2020

THE UK HAS officially Brexited.

Great Britain left the European Union on 31 January 2020 following a deal – the one we know as the Withdrawal Agreement.

Although it is no longer a member state, the transition period allowed for the status quo (the UK still follows all EU rules and trade conditions haven’t changed) to continue as the two sides hashed out what their future relationship would look like.

That 11-month period is now getting dangerously close to its finish line and there is yet to be a trade deal signed.

In typical Brexit tradition, it hasn’t been smooth sailing.

And 31 December 2020 is probably the hardest of the hard deadlines in the process.

If the transition period ends with no trade deal, the UK will automatically leave the single market and customs union with no fallback option. Tariffs and border checks would be required at all UK/EU borders.

Whatever your walk in life, you’ll want (and need) to know what’s happening in the coming weeks. The future relationship will impact everything from healthcare to transport and the Premier League to Northern Ireland peace.

