'On the Brexit brink': UK front pages react to Boris Johnson's deal

AS THE UK, Ireland and the rest of the EU reacts to Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, British newspapers have been giving their reaction to the plan, which the prime minister will now try to get through the House of Commons.

The Times says the “final hurdle” is “in sight”, and reports that Mr Johnson will spend the next 24 hours “frantically trying to sell it to MPs”.

The Daily Telegraph says Johnson will give Parliament an ultimatum saying it is his deal or no deal.

The Guardian reports the deal will be subject to a “knife-edge vote” and reports it will be a numbers game in the Commons after the DUP said it would not support the government.

The Financial Times refers to Mr Johnson’s moves on Brexit as a “gamble”.

The i reports the “tricky part” is still to come with the looming Commons vote on Saturday, and the Independent says rebels “hold the key to a final say” on the proposals.

The Daily Mirror suggests we are in a similar territory to before, saying the country is “on the brink of Brexit… once again”.

Both The Sun and the Daily Mail lead with messages to “dithering” MPs to get behind the deal Mr Johnson has struck.