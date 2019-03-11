This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Brexit talks still 'deadlocked' as clock ticks down crucial meaningful vote tomorrow

MPs will tomorrow vote again on British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 11 Mar 2019, 8:21 AM
1 hour ago 2,443 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4534195
British Prime Minister Theresa May
Image: Christopher Furlong via PA Images
British Prime Minister Theresa May
British Prime Minister Theresa May
Image: Christopher Furlong via PA Images

BREXIT TALKS BETWEEN the UK and the EU are still deadlocked just a day before a crucial meaningful vote in the House of Commons, Downing Street has said. 

Yet again, this week will see the spotlight squarely on Westminster with MPs set to determine the course of the UK’s future with a series of crucial votes on Brexit.

There’s less than three weeks to go until the UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March, so the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement was rejected by the House of Commons by 230 votes in January this year – the largest defeat for a modern British government. 

After this defeat, which MPs said was based on an opposition to the backstop, May pledged that she would return to the European Union and ask for the changes needed to get her deal passed. Among the suggestions requested by the British side was a time limit on the backstop, or the power to withdraw from the backstop without the EU’s approval.

However, despite numerous talks with the EU since then, little has changed in the withdrawal agreement with the Irish government and Brussels refusing to back down on the backstop.

Downing Street has said that talks between the EU and UK are still deadlocked, the BBC has reported

It said that May spoke with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker last night after a weekend of negotiations failed to find a breakthrough.

MPs will tomorrow vote again on May’s Withdrawal Agreement. 

There are a number of different ways the vote could go. We’ve laid out all the possibilities here: 

‘Dreadful’

Yesterday, the former Brexit secretary David Davis said Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft Brexit deal is “dreadful” and, in a way, worse than the UK’s current EU membership.

“Frankly this deal is worse than current membership in one sense because we can’t get out of it,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show

He said that it was “a dreadful deal on many, many counts”, but added that if the UK could leave the backstop whenever it chooses, that it might be “rescuable”. 

“I would love to be able to vote for it, if she gets the ability to pull out,” he said.

Throughout this whole process, I’ve been trying to get the Prime Minister to keep the thing rescuable, and at one point in July decided it wasn’t. 

Davis said that EU leaders were “shocked” after the deal was rejected, and “that the language changed”.

“The tenor of the language changed. Mr Varadkar’s language changed, Mr Juncker’s language changed, Mr Tusk’s… and then all of a sudden, three Cabinet ministers said ‘You’ve got to take no-deal off the table’, ‘You’ve got to have an extension’, and then it went back to being hard again.”

Davis also said that he’s not hoping for a no-deal Brexit, but that it needs to be kept as a viable option “because it’s what keeps bringing the European Union back”.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier repeated on Friday that the bloc could offer a legally binding statement confirming the backstop was only meant to be temporary.

But this offer from Barnier is unlikely to be enough.

“It is inevitable this unchanged withdrawal agreement will be voted down again,” two senior Brexit-supporting MPs, Steve Baker and Nigel Dodds, warned yesterday.

With reporting by Sean Murray, Gráinne Ní Aodha and AFP.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (11)

