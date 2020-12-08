Brexit: Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen to hold face-to-face talks after negotiations falter

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson is set to hold face-to-face talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen after two days of negotiations left both sides’ attempts to salvage a post-Brexit trade deal looking increasingly unlikely.

The two leaders agreed to meet in Brussels after a lengthy telephone call last night – their second in 48 hours – to assess the faltering negotiations.

Wednesday is thought to be the most likely day for their meeting, coming before a crucial EU summit on Thursday, when the leaders of the 27 member states will vote on a deal if it is agreed.

The meeting of Von der Leyen and Johnson will be the first time the two have convened in person since January, in a sign that talks are being stepped up, and will come after both acknowledged significant differences remain between the two sides.

“We agreed that the conditions for finalising an agreement are not there, due to the remaining significant differences on three critical issues: level playing field, governance and fisheries,” a joint statement said last night.

“We asked our chief negotiators and their teams to prepare an overview of the remaining differences to be discussed in a physical meeting in Brussels in the coming days.”

A UK Government source said last night that “no tangible progress” had been made during the negotiations between the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost.

The same source described the process as “looking very tricky”, adding that it “must now continue politically” with a warning that the talks could still collapse.

Problems and solutions

Negotiations resumed in Brussels on Sunday after Johnson and von der Leyen gave the green light for talks to resume during a phone call on Saturday.

The trade talks remain deadlocked with the risk of a no-deal scenario still a possibility.

Both sides hope to establish a trade relationship with zero tariffs and zero quotas in the hopes of avoiding major disruptions from 1 January.

The Times reported that fisheries negotiations have continued to stall over how long any transition period would be for European fishermen to adjust to agreed changes to fishing rights.

The newspaper said that the EU wants a 10-year grace period, while the UK wants that scaled back to three years.

The UK feels the level playing-field would impact on its post-Brexit sovereignty, while the EU believes it is required to protect the standards of its Single Market.

On RTÉ’s Six One News yesterday, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said that new problems rather than solutions had appeared in relation to fisheries.

Earlier yesterday, he described Barnier’s outlook for a possible deal as “very gloomy”.

Despite progress made in the past few weeks on the most of the contentious issues, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said today the talks remain “very challenging”, and added that it would be a “significant failure” if no trade agreement is reached.

In the UK, Cabinet Office minister Penny Mordaunt has told the House of Commons yesterday that EU-UK negotiations had reached “a critical moment”.

However, Health Minister Matt Hancock said this morning that the UK was ready to proceed without a deal – if a no-deal scenario was what the EU decided.

Barnier has reportedly told MEPs the deadline for the talks succeeding is Wednesday, but Downing Street said it was prepared to continue talks for “as long as we have time available” – allowing the possibility for an agreement to be reached by Thursday.

The Taoiseach will travel to Brussels on Wednesday evening to attend the crucial EU summit the following day, where any one of the leaders of the 27 member states can veto a final trade deal.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove met his counterpart on the UK-EU joint committee in Brussels yesterday, although the discussions are separate from the trade negotiations.

In an olive branch to Brussels, the Government said it was prepared to remove three controversial clauses from the UK Internal Market Bill relating to the Irish border.

The gesture comes despite MPs voting in the House of Commons yesterday to re-insert the clauses back into the Bill after they were taken out by the House of Lords.

With reporting from Press Association.