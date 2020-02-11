This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 February, 2020
House of Lords warns Brexit deal could see Northern Ireland in different time zone to rest of UK

A report from a House of Lords committee warned Northern Ireland may be legally obliged to be one hour ahead for six months every year.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 2:06 PM
1 hour ago 9,776 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5003028
A clock in the great hall at Stormont in Belfast
Image: Paul Faith/PA
Image: Paul Faith/PA
A clock in the great hall at Stormont in Belfast
A clock in the great hall at Stormont in Belfast
Image: Paul Faith/PA

BORIS JOHNSON’S BREXIT deal could force Northern Ireland to operate in a different time zone to the rest of the UK for half the year, peers have warned.

The European Parliament voted last year in support of a proposal that would put an end to the twice-yearly changing of the clocks to accommodate extra daylight hours.

Under an EU directive, all 27 states currently switch to summer time hours on the last Sunday of March and back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on the last Sunday of October – a pattern the UK follows.

But under a potential swap by Brussels to a “double summer time” arrangement, a House of Lords committee has warned that the Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Agreement could see Northern Ireland legally obliged to be one hour ahead for six months every year.

It would mean the 1.8 million people living in the six counties would follow summer time hours, even when those in Great Britain wind their clocks back by 60 minutes in the autumn.

The Irish government had been opposed to the EU’s proposal last year because at the time it could have resulted in different time zones on the island of Ireland.

However the Brexit deal signed Northern Ireland up to continuing to follow EU rules on goods and agriculture in order to prevent a hard border and Northern Ireland may have to follow suit with the time zone change. 

“Were this proposal (for double summer time) to become EU law under its current single market legal basis, Northern Ireland may be obliged under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement and the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland to align with the EU and thus institute a time border with Great Britain,” said the Lords’ EU internal market sub-committee in its report, Clock changes: is it time for change?

The group of cross-party peers have called on the Government to “give urgent further consideration” to the impact the Brexit agreement could have if the EU does decide to make the summer time switch permanent – and criticised ministers’ lax approach to what could be a significant change for the UK.

“Our inquiry has demonstrated that any such decision at EU level would have implications for the UK, notwithstanding UK withdrawal from the EU,” wrote the peers.

“The nature and significance of such implications is not, however, well understood – not least by the Government.”

Baroness Donaghy, chair of the committee, said there was also the possibility that Ireland could face a situation where it has different time-zones on either side of the border.

“So far the government has stuck its head in the sand on the EU Commission’s proposal, hoping that it goes away,” she said.

“However, if it doesn’t, we could be caught unaware and unprepared to make a decision, leaving the island of Ireland with two time zones at different times of the year and causing difficulties for people and businesses in Northern Ireland.”

Related Read

02.02.20 Boris Johnson to tell Brussels he is prepared to accept border checks in no-deal like scenario

The report, published today praised ministers’ “informal engagement” with counterparts in Northern Ireland on the issue, but pushed for a more detailed review to take place.

Peers recommended reviewing research carried out in countries that have different time zones, and identify the possible implications of time zone changes for both domestic and international businesses.

Business minister Kelly Tolhurst, giving evidence to the committee last year, said: “Anything that would create a time border in Northern Ireland we are completely opposed to, and so is the Irish government.”

The proposal to scrap the bi-annual time-switch across the Continent derived from a citizens’ forum carried out by the EU.

The consultation, undertaken when the UK was still a member, received 4.6 million responses, 84% of which were in favour of abolishing the clock change practise.

But peers noted that the respondents accounted for less than 1% of the EU population, and 70% of those responses came from Germany alone.

