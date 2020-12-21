Poll: Will there be a Brexit trade deal before 31 December?

TALKS ON A post-Brexit trade deal look set to continue into next week after another weekend of tense negotiations failed to achieve a breakthrough.

After lead negotiators Michel Barnier and David Frost met in Brussels yesterday, a UK government source said the discussions had been “difficult”.

The source said “significant differences” remained over the key issues of fisheries and the so-called “level playing field rules” on state aid for business.

The European Parliament had said the talks needed to be concluded by yesterday evening if it was to ratify any deal before the current Brexit transition ends on 31 December.

However, if a deal is reached, under EU rules it could be provisionally signed off by leaders of the 27-member bloc with ratification delayed until 2021.

What do you think: Will there be a Brexit trade deal before 31 December?

