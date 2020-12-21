#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 21 December 2020
Advertisement

Poll: Will there be a Brexit trade deal before 31 December?

Another weekend of tense negotiations failed to achieve a breakthrough.

By Órla Ryan Monday 21 Dec 2020, 9:32 AM
41 minutes ago 4,698 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5307491
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Image: PA Images
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Image: PA Images

TALKS ON A post-Brexit trade deal look set to continue into next week after another weekend of tense negotiations failed to achieve a breakthrough.

After lead negotiators Michel Barnier and David Frost met in Brussels yesterday, a UK government source said the discussions had been “difficult”.

The source said “significant differences” remained over the key issues of fisheries and the so-called “level playing field rules” on state aid for business.

The European Parliament had said the talks needed to be concluded by yesterday evening if it was to ratify any deal before the current Brexit transition ends on 31 December.

However, if a deal is reached, under EU rules it could be provisionally signed off by leaders of the 27-member bloc with ratification delayed until 2021.

What do you think: Will there be a Brexit trade deal before 31 December?


Poll Results:

No (475)
Yes (228)
I'm not sure (77)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie