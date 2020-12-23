A post-Brexit trade deal could be agreed by this evening - reports

THE EUROPEAN UNION and Britain could agree the terms of a post-Brexit trade deal within hours, European sources told AFP and British political correspondents said, as negotiations continued.

“We are in the final phase,” one EU official said. Asked whether this meant a deal later today, a source close to the talks said: “Very likely, yes.”

The BBC Europe editor Katya Adler said that ”expectation in Brussels is that tonight is the night”.

The Financial Times reported that British officials said a trade deal completed as early as this evening was “possible”, though there were issues left to resolve. The official line from No 10 Downing Street was that a deal done today was that it was “possible but far from certain”.

The Guardian’s Brussels Editor Daniel Boffey said that the deal was “in the bag, but squirming around the bag”.

“And we know ferrets can reverse. So best just try and keep it in the bag without telling everyone first just in case of embarrassment.”

The British pound surged against the dollar based off those reports.

Sterling rose to $1.35 at around 3.51pm. The pound also gained against the euro, which stood at 90.16 pence.

The pound was also supported by a reopening of the port of Dover, which eased conditions for hauliers carrying vital goods.