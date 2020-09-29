#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 29 September 2020
Advertisement

The beginning of the end: This could be the final week of post-Brexit trade talks

The EU can pursue and win a legal challenge, but isn’t talking that up because we don’t need “two loaded revlovers on the table,” Neale Richmond said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 6:05 AM
57 minutes ago 1,678 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5216591
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE FINAL SCHEDULED round of post-Brexit trade talks begin today, with negotiators from the British and EU sides meeting in Brussels to try to hammer out the final details of a plan to get the bare bones of a trade deal agreed before the end of next month.

The schedule for talks this week shows that the three main obstacles are still taking up the most time in negotiations: the level-playing field, governance issues and fisheries.

“There were small advances after the 6th or 7th Round, but still the ideological is absolutely at odds with what was agreed in the political declaration and that’s still a massive concern and it doesn’t seem to be shifting,” Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond said.

Other topics to be discussed this week include energy, trade in goods and services, and law enforcement and judicial cooperation.

On the controversial Internal Market Bill, which threatens to overwrite elements of the Withdrawal Agreement relating to Northern Ireland, Neale Richmond refereed to a comparison of a “loaded revolver” on the negotiation table.

The UK had originally argued that the Bill protects the peace process in Northern Ireland. But after the Irish government came out to refute that claim, the UK government is arguing that it is only a last resort if the EU doesn’t act in good faith. 

UK Prime Minsiter Boris Johnson argues it will provide a “safety net” against what he claimed are EU threats to impose tariffs on UK internal trade, and carry out customs checks on goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland (what Johnson calls a blockade).

Although the EU wants all three offending Clauses in the Bill removed by tomorrow, Richmond says that this hasn’t changed ongoing trade negotiations, which will continue all this week.

But he added that the EU will pursue “all legal options” if needs be.

The EU can pursue and win a legal challenge – but the EU isn’t talking that up because we don’t need two loaded revlovers on the table. 

Senior British minister Michael Gove and European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič met in London yesterday as part of the Joint Implementation Committee – a group that aims to implement the Withdrawal Agreement. 

Eu citizens Source: European Commission

At a press conference following this meeting, Šefčovič said that “the window of opportunity” to put in place the operational measures needed for the Northern Ireland protocol to function “is rapidly closing”.

I have therefore iterated the urgent needs for the UK to accelerate its work on all aspects of the protocol and in particular with regard to sanitary and phytosanitary controls, customs-related IT systems and the registration of Northern Irish traders for Value Added Tax purposes.

He said that the protocol on Northern Ireland is so important that the protocol – which it aims to protect – has been enshrined in international law.

“Northern Ireland shouldn’t be any chip in any negotiations between the EU and the UK,” he stressed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Šefčovič said that the committee would reconvene either in the first or second week of October, but also expressed a wish that they would “pave the way” for another meeting by mid-October.

Among the outstanding issues that committee faces is deciding what goods can move from Great Britain to Northern Ireland without “risk” of moving to the EU, and so won’t have to face customs duties; what fishing products caught by Northern vessels will be exempt from EU duties; and what maximum level of support for Northern Ireland farmers can be given before being subjected to EU subsidy control. 

The European Council meeting will take place on 15-16 October, the date by which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested some sort of trade agreement would have to be reached or else negotiations would end.

The European Union has insisted that trade negotiations could continue until the end of the month.

Richmond said that Brexit is “back on the agenda” at the European Council “for the first time in a long time, which is reflective of the difficult few weeks”.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie