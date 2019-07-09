This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Contingency plans to deal with potential traffic chaos around Dublin Port will be in place by October

A traffic management group has been set up for Dublin Port to deal with possible delays in the area caused by inspections.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 8:09 PM
38 minutes ago 2,189 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4717897
The plan is to ensure there is minimal traffic disruption in the area if Dublin Port experiences blockages.
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
The plan is to ensure there is minimal traffic disruption in the area if Dublin Port experiences blockages.
The plan is to ensure there is minimal traffic disruption in the area if Dublin Port experiences blockages.
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

A TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT plan to deal with potential chaos around Dublin Port in the scenario of a no-deal Brexit will be in place by 31 October. 

A document updating Ireland’s contingency planning for Brexit state that in a crash-out Brexit, goods entering the EU from the UK will be treated as if they come from a third country and will subject to customs declarations. 

“Additional checks and controls” will be required on UK imports and exports, it adds. 

In order facilitate the trucks that may need inspection, facilities such as a 6,000 square metre warehouse has been converted so it can accommodate 13 inspection bays. 

In light of the possible delays inspections may cause, a traffic management group has been set up for Dublin Port, which is tasked to consider the potential “knock-on impacts on the wider area of city traffic. 

Officials state they want to have “minimal disruption” to traffic in and around the Port Tunnel area as well as the East Link Bridge. 

A communications strategy has been drafted to deal with how to inform HGV drivers where to go in the case where there is build-up at Dublin Port. 

Every day, about 10,000 trucks travel through the tunnel, as well as about 15,000 cars. The Department of Transport has said it is “crucial” to keep HGV traffic away from the port if there is congestion. 

Earlier in the year, the department was exploring whether it could park lorries at one of Dublin Airport’s long-term car parks to avoid possible traffic jams on routes into Dublin Port after Brexit.

However, it is understood that this idea has been discounted. 

It is understood that Dublin City Council is working with the departmental group on the issue, in terms of how to communicate any such delays to commuters if they occur.

In order to avoid delays, the latest Brexit memo states, that “it is vital that industry prepares as fully as possible” and asks businesses to get up to speed on the documentation that it will need in order to pass through the port. 

Those with all their documentation submitted “well in advance” will go through the ‘green’ route and will experience minimal delays, but those who do not have their custom papers in order will be stopped and possibly subject to physical inspections.

Officials have said it is difficult to estimate how many lorries might fall into this category, which is why traffic management plans for the area are needed. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie