#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 19 January 2021
Advertisement

Incomplete haulier paperwork still causing headaches and delays at Irish ports, Cabinet told

The State is to fund antigen tests for truck drivers travelling to France.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 6:46 PM
28 minutes ago 1,581 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5329596
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

ONLY TWO THIRDS of goods from the UK have all paper work completed before arriving at Irish ports, the Cabinet was told today.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney told his ministerial colleagues that trade volumes from the UK to Irish ports have increased this week, but it remains well below the level at this point last year.

The volume of trucks arriving in Ireland is around 50% lower than in previous years, State officials said on Monday, which is partly due to post-Brexit checks creating an obstacle for deliveries from Great Britain.

Officials said it is also partly due to Covid-19 travel disruption: not as many ferries are operating, and shops are closed in Ireland during Level 5 restrictions, and require less goods.

Cabinet was told today that some stock is not leaving the warehouses due to the paperwork not being up to scratch with what is required post-Brexit, with Coveney stating that documentation not being in order is an ongoing issue.

The government is urging all businesses and traders to engage with the authorities about the new rules.

Cabinet was also told that a number of shipments trying to leave Dover Port have been refused due to the freight not having the right papers.

While ministers were updated on the document headaches, Cabinet was also informed that truck drivers travelling to France will soon have to get a negative Covid-19 antigen test result before travelling with their stock. 

Related Reads

19.01.21 'It's like buying from China or the US': Brexit causes issues for Irish ordering online from UK
18.01.21 Volume of trucks arriving in Ireland is 50% lower than expected due to Covid restrictions and Brexit

The antigen test, which detects viral protein fragments in a nasal swab, are thought to be less effective than the more common PCR test, but they have a quick turnaround.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan brought a plan to government today that will see hauliers given antigen tests due to new French rules which requires drivers to have one before arriving in the country.

Previously, haulier drivers were exempted from needing a test under EU travel rules.

It is estimated the antigen tests for truck drivers, which the State will pay for, is likely to cost between €2 million and €5 million over a 12-week period.

Government has agreed to fund the tests, with a private operator due to carry them out. Truck drivers travelling back from France to Ireland will not need an antigen test as of yet.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The test sites for truck drivers travelling to France will be identified at Irish ports.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie