This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 6 September 2020
Advertisement

UK chief negotiator says government 'not scared' of no-deal exit from EU

David Frost was speaking in an interview with the Mail on Sunday.

By Press Association Sunday 6 Sep 2020, 7:24 AM
1 hour ago 3,723 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5196903
The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier visited 10 Downing Street in July.
Image: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images
The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier visited 10 Downing Street in July.
The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier visited 10 Downing Street in July.
Image: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

THE UK’S CHIEF negotiator has said that the government is not “scared” of walking away from talks with the European Union without a deal and vowed not to blink in the final phase.

David Frost is due to hold another round of key negotiations in London with his counterpart Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief negotiator, next week as they look to agree a trade deal before autumn sets in.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, the Prime Minister’s Europe sherpa said the UK was preparing to leave the transition period “come what may” – even if that meant exiting with no deal, which officials have dubbed a so-called “Australian-style” arrangement.

Informal talks this week between Barnier and Frost failed to find a breakthrough ahead of the eighth round of formal negotiations, which begin tomorrow.

Both sides want a deal agreed next month in order to have it signed off by politicians on both sides of the Channel by the end of the transition period on 31 December.

Differences remain between the pair on issues such as fishing and the level of taxpayer support the UK will be able to provide for businesses. 

Frost told the newspaper the UK would not agree to being a “client state” to the EU and said Theresa May’s administration had allowed Brussels to believe there could be an eleventh hour concession on a trade deal.

He said: “We came in after a government and negotiating team that had blinked and had its bluff called at critical moments and the EU had learned not to take our word seriously.

“So a lot of what we are trying to do this year is to get them to realise that we mean what we say and they should take our position seriously.”

The former diplomat, who is soon to add national security adviser to his portfolio, continued: “We are not going to be a client state. We are not going to compromise on the fundamentals of having control over our own laws.”

He ruled out accepting level playing field terms that “lock us into the way the EU do things” and argued that wanting control over the country’s money and affairs “should not be controversial”.

“That’s what being an independent country is about, that’s what the British people voted for and that’s what will happen at the end of the year, come what may,” Frost added.

eu-uk-post-brexit-trade-talks-in-brussels Michel Barnier, right, meets the UK's chief negotiator David Frost in March. Source: DPA/PA Images

The Mail on Sunday reported that Downing Street has created a transition hub, with handpicked officials across government departments working to ensure the UK is ready to trade without a deal when the transition period ceases on 1 January 2021.

The unit will work with Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove, who has led the government’s work on no-deal preparations since last year.

“Obviously, lots of preparation was done last year, we are ramping up again and have been for some time under Michael Gove’s authority,” Frost said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I don’t think that we are scared of this at all. We want to get back the powers to control our borders and that is the most important thing.

“If we can reach an agreement that regulates trade like Canada’s, great. If we can’t, it will be an Australian-like trading agreement and we are fully ready for that.”

His comments came as the EU sought to dismiss a report in the Telegraph that Barnier would be “sidelined” before the talks were over so European leaders could thrash out a deal before the deadline.

But EU spokesman Sebastian Fischer tweeted out yesterday: “Whoever wants to engage with the EU on Brexit needs to engage with Michel Barnier.

“He is the EU’s Brexit chief negotiator and enjoys the full trust, support and confidence of the EU 27.

“He has a proven track record of leading successful Brexit negotiations on behalf of the EU.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie