This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 27 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Have your say: How would you vote on the Brexit plans in the House of Commons tonight?

What would you do if you had a seat?

By Sinead O'Carroll Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 6:34 PM
38 minutes ago 2,436 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4564077
Image: House of Commons
Image: House of Commons

POLITICIANS IN THE UK will vote on eight motions in the House of Commons tonight in parliamentary attempts to make a plan for Brexit. 

The results will not be binding – hence the indicative in ‘indicative votes’ – but the aim is that there will be a clear picture of what parliament wants. 

The ballots on those eight motions take place at 7pm. We should start getting results in at 8.30pm.

What do you make of the various proposals? What one would you go for if you had a seat in Westminster tonight?

Option B: No Deal 

Option (B) was proposed by John Baron, a Conservative MP.

It reads: “That this House agrees that the UK shall leave the EU on 12 April 2019 without a deal.”

No Deal - Option (B)

6

Option D: Common Market 2.0 

Option (D) was proposed by Nick Boles, also a Conservative MP. 

It looks for the UK to be a member of the European Free Trade Association (Efta) and European Economic Area (EEA) and creating a ‘comprehensive customs arrangement’ which would continue until alternative arrangements could be made to ensure there would be no hard border on the island of Ireland. 

Common Market 2.0 (D)

6

Option H: EFTA and EEA 

Option (H) was proposed by George Eustice, again a Conservative MP.

It differs from Option (D) because it does not include a customs union. Part (d) of the motion reads: 

… decline to enter a customs union with the EU but seek agreement on new protocols relating to the Northern Ireland border and agri-food trade.

Eustice, a Brexiteer, was the agriculture minister until earlier this month. 

Efta and EEA - Option (H)

6

Option (J): Customs Union 

Option (J) was proposed by Ken Clarke, a Conservative but also an EU supporter. 

It reads: 

That this House instructs the Government to: (1) ensure that any Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration negotiated with the EU must include, as a minimum, a commitment to negotiate a permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union with the EU; (2) enshrine this objective in primary legislation.

It has cross-party support having been backed by Labour’s Yvette Cooper, among others. 

Customs Union - Option (J)

6

Option K: Labour’s alternative plan 

Option (K) has been proposed by Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader. 

The motion, if passed, would require the government to negotiate changes to the Withdrawal Agreement. It wants ministers to secure a permanent customs union, as well as close alignment with the single market. It also looks for “commitments on participation in EU agencies and funding programmes, including in areas such as the environment, education, and industrial regulation”. 

The EU has said that the Withdrawal Agreement is not going to be re-drafted.  

Labour's Alternative Plan - Option (K)

6

Option (L): Revoke if under threat of no deal 

Option (L) was proposed by Joanna Cherry of the Scottish National Party. 

It reads:

“If, on the day before the end of the penultimate House of Commons sitting day before exit day, no Act of Parliament has been passed for the purposes of section 13(1)(d) of the Withdrawal Act, Her Majesty’s Government must immediately put a motion to the House asking it to approve ‘No Deal’ and, if the House does not give its approval, Her Majesty’s Government must ensure that the notice given to the European Council under Article 50, of the United Kingdom’s intention to withdraw from the European Union, is revoked in accordance with United Kingdom and European Union law.”

Revoke To Avoid No Deal - Option (L)

6

Option (M): Confirmatory public vote on whatever deal is passed 

Option (M) was proposed by Margaret Beckett, former foreign secretary and Labour MP. 

It reads: 

That this House will not allow in this Parliament the implementation and ratification of any withdrawal agreement and any framework for the future relationship unless and until they have been approved by the people of the United Kingdom in a confirmatory public vote.

It calls for a referendum on any deal that is passed in the House of Commons.

Confirmatory Public Vote - Option (M)

6

Option (O): Contingent preferential arrangements 

Option (O) was proposed by Marcus Fyst, a Conservative Party Brexiteer.

Its first part reads: 

That this House directs that in case the UK is unable to implement a Withdrawal Agreement with the EU, Her Majesty’s Government shall seek to agree immediately and preferentially with the EU: (a) a trade agreement and/or joint notification of trade preference covering 100 per cent of goods traded between the UK and EU under which no tariffs or quantitative restrictions will be applied between the parties and full cumulation of rules of origin which shall apply for a period of up to two years after the UK leaves the EU notwithstanding that these arrangements may be superseded or extended by further mutual agreement…

It also recommends a two-year “standstill” from the leave date for any possible changes to standards to ensure compliance by the UK to EU legislation it had agreed to while a member. 

Contingent Preferential Arrangements - Option (O)

6

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead O'Carroll
@SineadOCarroll
sinead@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Opinion: For years the doctors told me I was overweight but it turned out I had lymphoedema
    75,542  18
    2
    		Baby whose mother was found dead at Cork maternity hospital has also died
    66,665  36
    3
    		Video showing Pope Francis trying to avoid having his ring kissed goes viral
    52,420  65
    Fora
    1
    		After a few 'mistakes', food-ordering app Bamboo is now preparing to launch outside of Ireland
    243  0
    2
    		'We have a simple rule in the company - act like you're spending your own money'
    137  0
    The42
    1
    		Tennis balls rain down on the Aviva Stadium in anti-FAI protest
    87,329  85
    2
    		As it happened: Ireland vs Georgia, Euro 2020 qualifier
    71,413  86
    3
    		Irish Player Ratings: Whelan and McGoldrick star in feel-good Irish win against Georgia
    44,335  72
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dear Fifi: I found my boyfriend on dating apps but he said he was just bored... What do I do?
    8,349  6
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    2,687  0
    3
    		There’s been a major breakthrough in the male contraceptive pill and thank Christ for that
    2,373  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Teen who repeatedly slammed door into girl's head and set fire to her hair jailed for six years
    Teen who repeatedly slammed door into girl's head and set fire to her hair jailed for six years
    Man who previously knocked down and killed French tourists jailed for driving at garda
    High Court refuses 'radical' application by Sean Quinn's children in case against IBRC
    EU
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    MPs to debate reversing Brexit next Monday, after 5.7m people sign petition
    MEPs vote in controversial laws that places copyright responsibility on Google and YouTube
    CORK
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships
    Teenager arrested over Cork hit-and-run released without charge
    Baby whose mother was found dead at Cork maternity hospital has also died
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie