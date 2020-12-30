#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 30 December 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí to increase border county presence as Brexit transition period comes to a halt

State agencies are also warning of potential disruption at Dublin Port in the days ahead.

By Ian Curran Wednesday 30 Dec 2020, 4:53 PM
41 minutes ago 6,352 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5313028
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

PEOPLE LIVING IN the border counties can expect to see an increased garda presence in the coming days as the Brexit transition period comes to an end at 11pm tomorrow night.

Officials from state agencies have also warned of potential disruption at Dublin Port as a result of new regulatory and customs checks on British goods coming into the country.

The border between north and south will remain frictionless after Brexit and gardaí won’t be setting up any Brexit-related checkpoints on the border.

However, in the coming days, they say regular checkpoints and patrols will be increased.

The plans were outlined by Superintendent Liam Geraghty of the Garda Press Office at a media briefing at Dublin Port this afternoon.

Asked what concerns gardaí have about the impact of Britain’s exit from the European Union on the region over the coming days, Supt Geraghty said the increase in presence is mainly to reassure communities.

“I suppose there’s no very specific concerns that we have or specific intelligence that we have,” he said.

“But we are very conscious that any change that comes into place has the potential for organised crime groups to try and take advantage of that. Our presence is to give a reassurance to communities along the border that we are out there we are present.”

Port plans

Supt Geraghty was speaking alongside representatives of other state agencies, including the Revenue Commissioners and the departments of Agriculture and Transport, who outlined their plans for the end of the Brexit transition period.

At 11pm tomorrow, Britain will become a ‘third country’ for the purposes of business and trade with the European Union.

It means that goods travelling from the UK into Ireland will have to be checked to ensure they meet European safety standards.

Speaking at the briefing, Revenue Commissioner Gerry Harahill said that dealing with these extra customs and regulatory checks could cause disruption.

“Customs and other regulatory checks take time — and some take longer amounts of time than others,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, he said that Revenue will have staff on-site at the port 24 hours a day.

He added, “We have facilities in place to cater for checks, whether documentary or physical and we have systems and processes in place to manage the checks in an orderly way. So my message today is change is happening, things cannot and will not stay the same.”

Department of Transport official Eddie Burke highlighted the post-Brexit traffic management plans put in place by his department and Dublin City Council, which were announced earlier this month.

It’s a colour-coded ‘traffic light’ system with green, amber, red and blue status warnings corresponding to the level of traffic congestion.

Blue, he explained, is the “worst-case scenario where, effectively, the port is closed”.

Regular updates on the traffic situation in and around Dublin Port will be broadcast on Dublin City Council’s ‘Live Drive’ radio station (103.2FM).

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie