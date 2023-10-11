Advertisement

Wednesday 11 October 2023
Portrait of former taoiseach Brian Cowen finally goes on display in Leinster House
He spent five months in St Vincent’s Hospital and before moving on to rehab.
24 minutes ago

AN OFFICIAL PORTRAIT of former taoiseach Brian Cowen has gone on display in Leinster House over a decade after he left office. 

The portrait was hung last week beside the Dáil chamber door, alongside the portraits of other former taoisigh. 

It is hanging beside the portrait of fellow former taoiseach Bertie Ahern. 

The portrait was painted by artist Blaise Smith. It previous went on show at the 192nd Royal Hibernian Academy annual exhibition. 

Cowen was Taoiseach from May 2008 to March 2011 when he stood down from politics. 

He was Taoiseach during the period when the Irish economy began to collapse and austerity policies were implemented as part of the bailout programme.

He had served as Minister for Finance from 2004, up until the time he took the role as Taoiseach after Ahern stepped down.

Prior to that, he served as Minister for Transport, Energy and Communications from 1993 to 1994 and Minister for Health from 1997 to 2000. 

He was also Minister for Foreign Affairs, and helped implement the Good Friday Agreement.

Cowen was hospitalised and admitted to intensive care following a stroke in July 2019. 

He spent five months in St Vincent’s Hospital and before moving on to rehab. 

His brother Barry Cowen said in June 2020 that he was “making a steady recovery”. 

