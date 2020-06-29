This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen 'making steady recovery' following stroke last year, Barry Cowen says

Barry Cowen was speaking this morning after being appointed Minister for Agriculture over the weekend.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 29 Jun 2020, 8:00 AM
Barry Cowen and Brian Cowen
Image: RollingNews.ie
FORMER TAOISEACH AND Fianna Fáil leader Brian Cowen is “making a steady recovery” following a stroke last July, his brother and Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen has said. 

Barry Cowen was appointed to the ministerial role this weekend. He has previously held frontbench spokesperson roles on Environment and Local Government, and Social Protection.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Barry Cowen said his brother was “hugely proud and delighted” to see his appointment to the role. 

“He continues to make progress and he’s very much involved with me and my career,” he said. 

Brian Cowen (60) took over from Bertie Ahern as Taoiseach in 2008 and held the position until 2011 when he stood down from politics. 

Last July after he had attended hospital for a separate matter, Cowen “collapsed and he had a very bad stroke, and a bad bleed to the brain”, his wife Mary previously told Midlands 103.

He spent five months in St Vincent’s Hospital and before moving on to rehab. 

When asked about his brother’s health this morning, Barry Cowen said that “he’s making a steady recovery, thankfully”.  

“He hopes to be home with the rest of us in the coming weeks and months and we look forward to that,” he said.  

Speaking of being appointed as Minister for Agriculture, Cowen added: “My emotions, no more than anybody else who was given the privilege to serve in Cabinet, was a combination of being excited and delighted and nervous and worried, but very proud.”  

