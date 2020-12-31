#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 31 December 2020
Gardaí renew appeal for man missing from Kildare since Sunday

Gardaí are asking local farmers to check outhouses or large fields on their property.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 31 Dec 2020, 8:30 PM
Brian Coyne.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for a man missing from his home in Kilcock, Co Kildare since last Sunday.

24-year-old Brian Coyne has been missing since 27 December. Gardaí and his family are described as “concerned for his welfare”.

Gardaí are appealing to local farmers in the Kilcock area to check any outhouses or large fields on their property.

Brian is described as being 5 feet 11 inches in height, with a slim build. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey Superdry jacket, a grey and wine coloured hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and blue and white trainers.

He was also wearing a grey and navy knitted hat with a red stripe.

Anyone with information on Brian’s whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

