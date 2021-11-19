Have you seen missing man Brian Kinsella?

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 29-year-old Brian Kinsella. Brian was last seen in the Summerhill area of Waterford on Wednesday, 17th November 2021 at approximately 9.40am.

He is described as being 6 feet in height, of slim build with fair hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Brian was wearing a blue jacket, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with white stripes and black runners with a white sole. He was also wearing a black baseball cap.

Gardaí and Brian’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford at 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.