Have you seen missing man Brian Kinsella?

Brian was last seen in the Summerhill area of Waterford on Wednesday, 17th November 2021 at approximately 9.40am.

By Zuzia Whelan Friday 19 Nov 2021, 5:54 PM
Image: OLeary, Evan
Image: OLeary, Evan

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 29-year-old Brian Kinsella. Brian was last seen in the Summerhill area of Waterford on Wednesday, 17th November 2021 at approximately 9.40am.

He is described as being 6 feet in height, of slim build with fair hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Brian was wearing a blue jacket, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with white stripes and black runners with a white sole. He was also wearing a black baseball cap.

Gardaí and Brian’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford at 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

