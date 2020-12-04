Sinn Fein TD's social media accounts deleted amid controversies

THE SOCIAL MEDIA accounts of Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley have been deleted amid controversies over the Laois/Offaly deputy’s comments on Leo Varadkar, Chinese chicken and the IRA.

Stanley’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts were deleted last night after he earlier insisted that he had nothing to apologise for regarding a tweet he sent about Leo Varadkar when he was elected leader of Fine Gael in 2017.

“Yippee 4 d tory. it’s Leo. U can do what u like in bed but don’t look 4 a pay rise the next morning,” the Sinn Féin agriculture spokesman wrote.

Stanley, who chairs the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee, insisted that his record on gay rights “speaks for itself” when asked to clarify his tweet yesterday.

“Some people have set out to try and twist this in some way. I don’t have to apologise to anyone because my record on gay rights stands for itself. I campaigned in every campaign for gay rights,” he told the Public Accounts Committee.

I grew up in an Ireland where gay people were criminalised. I grew up in an Ireland where women were treated appallingly. So I don’t have any apology to make to anybody.

“Let me say this, if we are going to get to the point where we don’t allow some level of freedom of speech and for every word to be twisted and turned then we are not going very far as a society.”

Stanley went on to say that short tweets can be “misinterpreted”.

“‘Yippee’ meant I celebrate the fact we got so far in terms of the rights for gay people,” he added.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said she did not think Stanley’s tweet about Varadkar was acceptable.

Maria Walsh Fine Gael MEP tweeted: “If Deputy Stanley really believes someone’s sexuality is linked to their abilities in their workplace…

“What is this saying to fellow LGBTQI citizens who face hate speech & discrimination on a daily basis across Europe?”

The controversy comes after Stanley apologised last week over a tweet about two IRA attacks on the British army.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

In a message posted on Saturday, on the centenary of the Kilmichael ambush in 1920, Stanley wrote: “Kilmicheal (sic) (1920) and Narrow Water (1979) the 2 IRA operations that taught the elective of (the) British army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland. Pity for everyone they were such slow learners.”

In a statement on Sunday, Stanley apologised “for the content of an inappropriate and insensitive tweet that I sent”.

Amid the controversies about Stanley’s Twitter activity comments he made on local radio that suggested it could be possible to catch Covid-19 from chicken imported from China also emerged.

Stanley, who has been a TD since 2011, told Will Faulkner on The Midlands Today Show on Midlands 103 that he thought it was “unbelievable” that chicken imported from China was being sold in shops in Portlaoise.

Stanley made the comments at the start of the pandemic in March.

When asked if there is a risk presented by imported chicken he replied: “Well I don’t know that.”