People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith announces she will not be seeking re-election

PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT TD Bríd Smith has announced that she will not be seeking re-election.

The Dublin South Central has decided not to run in the next general election as it is time to make way for the new generation of “younger working class people” who can “tell it like it is”, she said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News At One, Smith said Councillor Hazel de Nortúin will be running in the next election in her place.

“I’m not hanging up my boots by any means,” she said, adding that she will be promoting de Nortúin to ensure she wins a seat.

Smith said the Sinn Féín surge in popularity has made the left vulnerable, “but it doesn’t mean that we’re obsolete”, she said.

“I do think there’s a space in South Central in particular, which is a very left wing constituency, for a socialist TD.

Bríd was elected to the Dáil in 2016, having previously served as a counsellor on Dublin City Council for the Ballyfermot/Drimnagh area.

Smith also stood in the European elections to become a Dublin MEP in 2014.

Previously in the role as a trade unionist, Smith was the first female shop steward in Dublin Bus and Dublin Branch secretary of the National Bus and Rail Workers Union.

In the 1980s, she also helped organise solidarity pickets and collections for the Dunnes Stores strikers against Apartheid.