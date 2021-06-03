#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 3 June 2021
Advertisement

Almost 2.9 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far in Ireland, HSE CEO says

The HSE is also considering recommendations on shortening the gap between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

By Niamh Quinlan Thursday 3 Jun 2021, 2:59 PM
45 minutes ago 3,690 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5456763
HSE CEO, Paul Reid
Image: Leah Farrell/Photocall Ireland
HSE CEO, Paul Reid
HSE CEO, Paul Reid
Image: Leah Farrell/Photocall Ireland

NEARLY 2.9 MILLION Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Ireland, the HSE CEO has said.

Paul Reid said this amounts to two million first vaccine doses, about 53% of the adult population.

Almost 900,000 second doses have also been administered. This is approximately 25% of the adult population. The figures are accurate as of yesterday evening. 

Speaking at a press briefing this afternoon, Reid said the HSE is assessing correspondence in relation to a recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) to reduce the gap between receiving both doses of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine. 

The second dose of this vaccine is currently administered 12 weeks after the first. 

“We recently last evening received a letter correspondence from the CMO  on the basis of advice from NIAC,” Reid said. 

“One of the key considerations in this correspondence that we received is to give consideration for the second dose again, of AstraZeneca, and consider the second dose being administered in an eight to 12 week period.”

He said the HSE will assess the recommendation over the coming days and issue advice to the Health Minister “very shortly”. 

“We’re going to look at the modeling now of assessing how we would potentially move to that [shorter interval between doses], but assessing the impacts and assessing the opportunity it sets out for us,” Reid said.

He added that confirmation of AstraZeneca supplies in the coming weeks will be key to this consideration. 

Reid said around 300,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in total last week.

The reporting of vaccination data has been impacted by the HSE IT systems cyber attack which occurred almost three weeks ago.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Reid said last night on Twitter that there are “brighter days ahead” with Covid-19 hospitalisations down to 80. The figure has increased today to 84. There are 30 Covid-19 patients in intensive care.

Reid said the country is “a long way from the dark days of January of over 2,000 in hospital & 200 in ICU.”

The vaccine booking portal opened today for people aged 43 and over, with registration opening to people aged 40-42 in the coming days. 

- Additional reporting by Orla Dwyer.

About the author:

About the author
Niamh Quinlan
@niamhquinlan99
niamhquinlan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie