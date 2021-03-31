#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 31 March 2021
Advertisement

Fourth ‘Kill the Bill’ protest passes off peacefully in UK

A proposed law would give police powers to impose conditions on non-violent protests.

By Press Association Wednesday 31 Mar 2021, 9:53 AM
1 hour ago 3,217 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5397135
People take part in a protest in Bristol last night
Image: PA
People take part in a protest in Bristol last night
People take part in a protest in Bristol last night
Image: PA

ANOTHER “KILL THE Bill” protest in Bristol passed off peacefully last night as hundreds of demonstrators marched through the city for the fourth time in ten days.

The proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill would give police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance, with those convicted liable to fines or jail terms.

Between 200 and 300 people gathered on College Green in Bristol yesterday before marching through the city centre to stage a sit-down protest outside Bridewell police station – the scene of previous flash points.

Uniformed police officers watched from a distance as the crowd sat in the street, played reggae music and shouted “peaceful protest”, “our streets” and “kill the bill”.

Superintendent Mark Edgington, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “From the outset we had a very positive dialogue with those gathering at College Green, led by our police liaison officers.

“We were committed to facilitating a peaceful protest in line with the Covid-19 legislation.

“We’d like to thank all those who engaged with us and to those who expressed their views in a peaceful and respectful manner.

“Now that restrictions around protest have changed, we wanted to press a reset button, and I believe we achieved this last night.”

There have been three demonstrations in Bristol since 21 March against the proposed the Government’s proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, with violence erupting on each occasion.

On Friday night, ten arrests were made, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel condemning the scenes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About 300 people initially joined a protest march before the crowd swelled to more than 1,000 as tempers flared.

Avon and Somerset Police said glass bottles, bricks and eggs were thrown at officers and fireworks were launched at its mounted division, with one horse being daubed with paint.

The first protest on 21 March descended into a riot when about 500 people marched on Bridewell police station and set fire to police vehicles and attacked the station.

The following Tuesday, there was a further demonstration with 15 arrests made after trouble flared when police began moving protesters from College Green.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie