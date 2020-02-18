This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brit Awards 2020: Tyler The Creator thanks Theresa May, and Lewis Capaldi wins best song

Host Jack Whitehall paid tribute to Caroline Flack.

By Press Association Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 10:42 PM
1 hour ago 6,876 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5012750
Lewis Capaldi with his Song of the Year award.
Image: Isabel Infantes
Lewis Capaldi with his Song of the Year award.
Lewis Capaldi with his Song of the Year award.
Image: Isabel Infantes

SCOTTISH SINGER LEWIS Capaldi has won the coveted best new artist award at the Brits, as well as best song for Someone You Loved.

The singer was nominated for four gongs at the ceremony, including male solo artist and album of the year.

Neneh Cherry’s daughter Mabel, who opened the show at the O2 Arena with an energetic performance of her song Don’t Call Me Up, said it was “an honour” as she was presented with the female solo artist prize.

“Wow, this is so wild,” said the 23-year-old.

It’s been a crazy journey and I just want to say that there are so many amazing women in this category so it’s really an honour to have this.

brit-awards-2020-show-london Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell on stage at the Brit Awards 2020. Source: Isabel Infantes

Grime star Stormzy thanked the women in his team after collecting the male solo artist award.

He said: “To be the best male, I have got the most incredible females in my team.

“You lot are the greatest, the best male is nothing without the best females. I love you guys.

To every single person who supported me, I love you. Thank you guys.

brit-awards-2020-show-london Stormzy performing on stage at the Brit Awards. Source: Isabel Infantes

After winning the international male solo artist award, Tyler, The Creator made fun of former prime minister Theresa May, who he said had previously stopped him entering the country.

He said: “Thank you Theresa May.

I know she’s at home pissed off.

He also paid tribute to the UK music scene, saying: “Shout out to all the British funk from the ’80s that I try to copy.”

The ceremony is being hosted by Jack Whitehall, who paid tribute to Caroline Flack, who he said was “a member of the Brits family” during his opening monologue.

He said the Love Island presenter, who was found dead on Saturday having taken her own life, was “a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun”.

“She will be sorely missed,” he said.

“I’m sure I speak for everyone here when I say our thoughts are with her friends and family.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

