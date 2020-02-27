This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Britain First leader Paul Golding denies terror charge after refusing to give police phone access

He will appear for trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 20 May.

By Press Association Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 4:05 PM
Britain First leader Paul Golding talking to the media outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, London
Image: Victoria Jones via PA Images
Image: Victoria Jones via PA Images

THE LEADER OF far-right political group Britain First has denied a terror offence after refusing to give police access to his phone.

Paul Golding (38) was charged under the Terrorism Act after he refused to give police the passcodes for a number of his electronic devices while entering the country last October.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, accompanied by 26 of his supporters, and denied a charge of willingly refusing to comply with a duty under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act.

The court heard Golding was stopped at Heathrow Terminal 4 on 23 October last year when he refused to give the passcodes.

As Golding entered his not guilty plea, he told the court: “I am a politician not a terrorist, I think this is a politically-motivated charge.”

Two uniformed police officers were in the court during the short hearing.

He will appear for trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 20 May.

The trial is expected to last half a day and will feature live evidence from two police officers involved in the stop.

Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act allows police to interrogate, search and detain anyone for up to six hours at UK ports.

It is designed to determine whether an individual is involved in the “commission, preparation or instigation” of acts of terrorism.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

Press Association

