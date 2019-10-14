This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 14 October, 2019
One of Britain’s worst paedophiles stabbed to death in prison

Richard Huckle was given 22 life sentences in 2016 for an unprecedented number of offences against children.

By Press Association Monday 14 Oct 2019, 8:48 PM
53 minutes ago 10,943 Views 31 Comments
Richard Huckle
Image: PA Images
Richard Huckle
Richard Huckle
Image: PA Images

ONE OF BRITAIN’S worst paedophiles, who abused up to 200 Malaysian children, has been stabbed to death in prison.

Richard Huckle was murdered at HMP Full Sutton in Yorkshire yesterday, sources said.

The Sun reported that he had been stabbed to death with a makeshift blade and was found in his cell.

Huckle was given 22 life sentences at the Old Bailey in 2016 for an unprecedented number of offences against children aged between six months and 12 years.

The freelance photographer, from Ashford in Kent, awarded himself “Pedopoints” for different acts of abuse against 191 youngsters, and sold images of his depravity on the dark web.

In online posts, Huckle bragged that it was easier to target impoverished children in Malaysia than those from wealthy Western backgrounds.

At the time of his arrest, he was writing a guide to teach fellow paedophiles how to abuse children and avoid detection.

Huckle was arrested when he was stopped at Gatwick Airport en route to spend Christmas with his family in 2014, after Australian authorities tipped off the UK’s National Crime Agency.

Officers seized his encrypted laptop and managed to uncover more than 20,000 indecent pictures and videos although there were other files they were unable to crack.

A spokeswoman for Humberside Police said: “An investigation has been launched following an incident at HMP Full Sutton on Sunday October 13.

“We were called shortly after 12.30pm reporting that a man had died at the prison.

“Humberside Police are working closely with the Prison Service to investigate the death of an inmate and at this time we are treating the death as suspicious.”

A Prison Service spokesman confirmed that Richard Huckle had died but would not comment further while the police investigation was ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
