Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Friday 15 July 2022
Advertisement

British aid volunteer captured in Ukraine has died, say Russia-backed rebels

Daria Morozova, from the Moscow-backed separatist leadership in Donetsk, said Paul Urey died of chronic illnesses and stress.

By Press Association Friday 15 Jul 2022, 5:16 PM
11 minutes ago 1,085 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5818181
Paul Urey, who reportedly died while being detained by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine (Presidium Network/PA)
Image: PA
Paul Urey, who reportedly died while being detained by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine (Presidium Network/PA)
Paul Urey, who reportedly died while being detained by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine (Presidium Network/PA)
Image: PA

A BRITISH MAN reported to have been detained by Russian forces while working as a humanitarian aid volunteer in Ukraine has died.

Paul Urey, 45, died in captivity on Sunday, according to the human rights ombudsperson for the Moscow-supported leadership in Donetsk.

His mother Linda Urey expressed her anger, branding the separatists “murderers”, and asking: “Why did you let him die?”

Russian ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin was summoned to the Foreign Office to face questioning over what happened to Mr Urey, who was detained near the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia in April.

Daria Morozova, the ombudsperson, branded Mr Urey a “mercenary” and claimed he died in captivity of chronic illnesses and stress.

“From our side, he was given the necessary medical assistance despite the grave crimes he committed,” she added.

Sir Tim Barrow, the second permanent secretary at the Foreign Office, was to urge Mr Kelin to clarify the status of Mr Urey and demand that Russia meets its obligations under international humanitarian law.

Ms Urey said she is “truly angry” in a post on Facebook.

She said her son had been taken from her at birth and, after finding her, he had been taken from her again.

“Cruel cruel world,” she added.

Speaking at the time of his capture, Ms Urey told Sky News she had begged her son not to go to Ukraine.

She added: “He said, ‘Muma I can’t live with myself knowing people … need help to get to a safe place, I have to go. I would feel bad’.”

In April, the Presidium Network, a non-profit group, said Mr Urey and fellow Briton Dylan Healey had been captured at a checkpoint south of the city in south-east Ukraine.

Mr Urey, who was born in 1977 and was from Manchester, and Mr Healey, born in 2000 and from Cambridgeshire, travelled to Ukraine of their own accord, the organisation said.

They were not working for the Presidium Network, which helps to get aid into Kyiv.

The organisation said the pair went missing while driving to help a woman and two children.

The Presidium Network said it was concerned that Russian forces might think the men were British spies.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie