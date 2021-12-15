#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 15 December 2021
Advertisement

UK records highest daily total of Covid cases as Omicron spreads

Boris Johnson urged people to have their booster vaccines as he said a ‘great national fightback has begun’ against Omicron.

By Press Association Wednesday 15 Dec 2021, 7:46 PM
8 minutes ago 1,264 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5631526
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE UK HAS recorded the highest daily total of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, as the Omicron variant spreads.

Official figures published after UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief executive Dr Jenny Harries warned the strain is “probably the most significant threat” since the start of the pandemic showed there had been 78,610 new cases recorded as of 9am today.

It is the highest figure announced since mass testing began in summer last year, and surpasses the previous record of January 8 when 68,053 new cases were reported.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid declined to rule out further restrictions being introduced to tackle the surge.

Earlier in the day, the mandatory use of coronavirus health certificates to demonstrate vaccination or a negative test for entry into large venues in England was introduced.

Compulsory mask-wearing has also been extended and work-from-home guidance was reintroduced under the Government’s Plan B to tackle the pandemic this winter.

But Boris Johnson suffered a major blow to his authority that raised questions over his ability to bring in further measures after 100 Tories rebelled to oppose the measures in a Commons vote.

Analysis suggested Omicron is now the dominant strain in London.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said a further 4,671 cases of Omicron were recorded, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the UK to 10,017.

But the agency earlier this week estimated that the true number of daily infections from the strain first detected in South Africa is around 200,000.

Javid refused to rule out the prospect of fresh measures over the coming weeks, but insisted the steps currently in place “are the right ones”.

Asked whether more guidance would be issued – rather than legislation – he told reporters at The Gordon Hospital in Westminster: “We keep the whole situation under review. It is fast-moving, I think people understand that.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The case numbers are still sadly rising rapidly, we have been very open about how quickly this new variant spreads, we have seen it double in terms of infections every two to three days across the country.”

Asked at the vaccination centre whether restrictions could be ruled out before the new year, Javid said: “We have to observe the situation and learn more about this all the time.

“We are buying time to assess this virus and build our defences.”

Pressed on whether people should prepare for new restrictions in the new year, Mr Javid replied: “You should be preparing yourselves to get boosted.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie