UK records highest daily total of Covid cases as Omicron spreads

THE UK HAS recorded the highest daily total of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, as the Omicron variant spreads.

Official figures published after UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief executive Dr Jenny Harries warned the strain is “probably the most significant threat” since the start of the pandemic showed there had been 78,610 new cases recorded as of 9am today.

It is the highest figure announced since mass testing began in summer last year, and surpasses the previous record of January 8 when 68,053 new cases were reported.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid declined to rule out further restrictions being introduced to tackle the surge.

Earlier in the day, the mandatory use of coronavirus health certificates to demonstrate vaccination or a negative test for entry into large venues in England was introduced.

Compulsory mask-wearing has also been extended and work-from-home guidance was reintroduced under the Government’s Plan B to tackle the pandemic this winter.

But Boris Johnson suffered a major blow to his authority that raised questions over his ability to bring in further measures after 100 Tories rebelled to oppose the measures in a Commons vote.

Analysis suggested Omicron is now the dominant strain in London.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said a further 4,671 cases of Omicron were recorded, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the UK to 10,017.

But the agency earlier this week estimated that the true number of daily infections from the strain first detected in South Africa is around 200,000.

Javid refused to rule out the prospect of fresh measures over the coming weeks, but insisted the steps currently in place “are the right ones”.

Asked whether more guidance would be issued – rather than legislation – he told reporters at The Gordon Hospital in Westminster: “We keep the whole situation under review. It is fast-moving, I think people understand that.

“The case numbers are still sadly rising rapidly, we have been very open about how quickly this new variant spreads, we have seen it double in terms of infections every two to three days across the country.”

Asked at the vaccination centre whether restrictions could be ruled out before the new year, Javid said: “We have to observe the situation and learn more about this all the time.

“We are buying time to assess this virus and build our defences.”

Pressed on whether people should prepare for new restrictions in the new year, Mr Javid replied: “You should be preparing yourselves to get boosted.”