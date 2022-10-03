British Chancellor announces abrupt u-turn on scrapping 45p tax rate

British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, and Prime Minister Liz Truss at the start of the Conservative Party annual conference.

British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, and Prime Minister Liz Truss at the start of the Conservative Party annual conference.

BRITISH CHANCELLOR KWASI Kwarteng has announced an abrupt u-turn over the abolition of the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.

Kwarteng had been planning to insist at the Conservative conference in Birmingham that his party “stay the course” and back his plan for tax cuts but he issued this statement on Twitter ahead of his appearance on the broadcast round.

In that tweet, Kwarteng said: “It is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country.

“As a result, I’m announcing we are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate. We get it, and we have listened.”

We get it, and we have listened. pic.twitter.com/lOfwHTUo76 — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) October 3, 2022

Speaking to the BBC after that announcement, Kwarteng said he had “not at all” considered resigning despite scrapping a key part of the financial plans he set out on 23 September.

The u-turn will be seen as a massive blow to the authority of Kwarteng and British Prime Minister Liz Truss, coming a little over a week after they were announced and just a month into Truss’s premiership.

The pair had been under pressure, including from senior Tory MPs, to back down on the measure announced in the mini-budget.

But instead they doubled down on it despite the financial turmoil triggered by the package, with the British Prime Minister defending it as recently as Sunday.

Advertisement

The Chancellor’s mini-budget triggered turmoil in the City, was criticised by the International Monetary Fund and resulted in a £65 billion (€74.5 billion) emergency intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.

Former cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps took aim at the plan to cut income tax for people earning more than £150,000 (€172,000) at a time when millions of people are seeing their family finances squeezed.

Meanwhile, Tory ex-chancellor George Osborne said it was “touch and go whether the Chancellor can survive” the fallout, telling Channel 4′s The Andrew Neil Show it would be “curtains” for Mr Kwarteng if his speech on Monday went badly.

In a possible hint of what was to come, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss was criticised for singling Kwarteng out as responsible for the tax cut on Sunday, saying “it was a decision the Chancellor made” rather than one debated by the entire Cabinet.

Spending around £2 billion annually on a tax cut for top earners while scrapping the cap on bankers’ bonuses was seen as politically toxic while millions face the squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis.

Closer to home, Minister Roderic O’Gorman labelled it a “very significant” and “full-on reversal of policy”.

He added that it “very dramatically undermined confidence in the UK economy”.

Speaking to RTE’s Morning Ireland, Minister O’Gorman said: “The UK economy is such a large economy and so closely linked to ourselves that that was a major concern.

“So I’d be really hopeful that this change of approach will see some element of confidence restored in the UK economy, because any risk to the UK economy creates a risk of contagion for Ireland and for other EU economies.”

With additional reporting from Press Association