British Coast Guard aircraft assisted Irish helicopter rescue of injured sailor off south coast

A BRITISH COAST Guard aircraft was called in to assist Irish authorities in a rescue 120 miles off the South West Coast.

The operation was led by the rescue co-ordination centre in Valentia, Co Kerry and saw the Shannon Based Coast Guard helicopter winch the injured sailor off the vessel which had crossed the Atlantic.

A Department of Transport spokesperson said that the British Coast Guard aircraft provided radio relay and observations for the Irish helicopter crew.

Despite the operation being led by Irish rescue commanders and using an Irish helicopter the Department said the mission was inside the British sector.

“Today MRSC Valentia working closely with the UK Coast Guard co-ordinated the medevac of a casualty from a merchant vessel 120 miles off the South West Coast (within the UK Search and Rescue Region).

“The mission was conducted by the Shannon-based Coast Guard Helicopter R115 with Top Cover support provided by a UK Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft. The casualty was landed at Cork Airport where he was transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

“Valentia and UK colleagues had collaborated in planning the mission since late yesterday afternoon as the vessel transited from the Atlantic,” the statement said.

It was not revealed why the Irish Air Corps were unavailable to conduct the “top cover” mission.

It is understood the Air Corps is currently training crews in the use of their new Casa 295 maritime patrol aircraft.

A new Coast Guard contract was signed recently with Bristow Ireland Limited – which replaced the contract with CHC Ireland.

The new contract would provide for the day and night-time operation of four helicopter bases in Sligo, Shannon, Waterford and Dublin. In addition to the helicopter service, the new Coast Guard aviation service will, for the first time, also include a fixed wing aircraft element.