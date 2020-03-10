This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
British GPs warn routine health checks could be halted amid coronavirus fears

GPs warned the Covid-19 outbreak could lead to increased waiting times for patients with mild health conditions.

By Press Association Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 10:29 PM
17 minutes ago 2,392 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/BlurryMe
Image: Shutterstock/BlurryMe

ROUTINE HEALTH CHECKS by GPs may need to be halted to “focus on the sickest patients” amid the coronavirus outbreak, the British Medical Association has said.

Richard Vautrey, chairman of the BMA GPs committee, told the BBC cases of Covid-19 are anticipated to “rise rapidly” in the coming weeks.

This could lead to increased waiting times for patients with mild health conditions and is “likely to continue for at least a few weeks, if not months,” he warned.

“We will need to stop doing much of the routine work that we do week-by-week to enable us to focus on the sickest patients and prioritise those who most need us,” Dr Vautrey said.

“Practices that are routinely doing routine health checks, assessing blood pressure, diabetic control, and long-term problems with heart and lung disease – those routine checks will need to stop.”

Dr Vautrey said GPs will need to prioritise not only those with potential coronavirus, but also the “sickest patients” who need continuous care.

He said: “It does mean that some patients may have to wait longer than normal to see their GP.

“It’s likely to continue for at least a few weeks, if not months. And it’s quite possible that there will be more than one wave of infection.”

It comes after three-quarters of 402 GPs surveyed by GPonline said routine appointments should be suspended in the event of a widespread coronavirus outbreak.

One in 5 thought this should happen now, in the survey published on Monday.

Professor Martin Marshall told Londonwide LMCs conference today that he had been inundated with emails from GPs concerned about a lack of information.

Last week, NHS England issued guidance to GPs which said hundreds of protective kits, including aprons, examination gloves and face masks, would soon be issued to every practice.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

