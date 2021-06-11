Leaders gather to discuss Covid recovery and NI Protocol at British-Irish summit

BRITISH AND IRISH leaders are meeting today in Co Fermanagh for a full summit of the British-Irish Council, hosted by Northern Ireland’s First and Deputy First Minsters Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar are both attending, as well as Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

Busy morning ahead at the British-Irish Council.

Lots to discuss on recovery from Covid-19 and latest political developments. pic.twitter.com/9FoXbOYPvI — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) June 11, 2021

Former UK Brexit Minister Michael Gove will represent the British government, accompanied by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in England for the G7 Summit.

Scottish and Welsh leaders Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford will join the council summit remotely.

This will be the third time the BIC summit, which is taking place at the Lough Erne Golf Resort in Enniskillen, has been hosted by Northern Ireland.

The main discussion topic will be recovery from Covid-19 across Britain and Ireland.

However the ongoing debate over the Northern Ireland Protocol will also be discussed by leaders. The Protocol will also be on the agenda at the G7 Summit and leaders arriving in the UK have already been making their views on the matter clear.

This morning it is reported that French President Emmanuel Macron warned Johnson that France is not open to negotiating any aspect of the protocol.

“I think it is not serious to want to revisit, in the month of July, what we finalised after years of work on December,” Macron said yesterday before heading to the G7 in southwest England.

“I believe in the power of treaties. I believe in seriousness. Nothing is renegotiable. Everything is applicable.”

The British Prime Minister is also under pressure from US President Joe Biden, who is in London for the summit on his first European trip since taking office.

A leaked memo this week showed the US took the extraordinary step of ordering its most senior diplomat in London, Yael Lempert, to deliver a demarche – a formal protest – in a meeting with Brexit minister Lord Frost on 3 June.

The Times newspaper reported that Government minutes of the meeting said: “Lempert implied that the UK had been inflaming the rhetoric, by asking if he would keep it ‘cool’.”

The US charge d’affaires indicated that if Johnson accepted demands to follow EU rules on agricultural standards, Biden would ensure it would not “negatively affect the chances of reaching a US/UK free trade deal”.

Following a meeting yesterday with Biden, Johnson sought to downplay differences of opinion over Northern Ireland, insisting there was “absolutely common ground” between the them.

“What I can say is that America – the United States, Washington – the UK plus the European Union have one thing we absolutely all want to do and that is to uphold the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and make sure we keep the balance of the peace process going,” he said.

- With reporting from PA.